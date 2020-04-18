 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Dad gives homeschool kid a recreated school bell to give him memories of school   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh good, another way to scare your kids.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I random place a 'currently being cleaned' sign in front of our main floor's bathroom to dredge up memories of my office.

/sometimes I put one in front of the other bathroom at the same time
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What an asshole.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping to see a shoe flying down the hall.
 
Whooty McWhootyface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How school bell is a horn?  Is this an Australian thing (like calling fries chips, chips are crisps, cookies are biscuits, etc.)?

How dodgy.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That... Sounds nothing like a bell.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This must be like some weird Australian thing that nobody from the northern hemisphere can comprehend. Like Vegemite. Or Knifey/Spoony.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like a lot of people being self isolated I have been spending even more time on the internet that normal.  I have learned  a lot of new things during that time.  Today I learned that they call horns a bell in Australia.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kid's gonna love swirly day.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Whooty McWhootyface: How school bell is a horn?  Is this an Australian thing (like calling fries chips, chips are crisps, cookies are biscuits, etc.)?

How dodgy.


This article just torques my jaws.  A horn is a bell.  What a ding-a-ling.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: Kid's gonna love swirly day.


In Australia they swirl in the opposite direction.
 
falkone32
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Whooty McWhootyface: How school bell is a horn?  Is this an Australian thing (like calling fries chips, chips are crisps, cookies are biscuits, etc.)?

How dodgy.


I assumed the horn is a horn and the bell is a bell and the guy is using the horn to fulfill the purpose of the bell.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: jtown: Kid's gonna love swirly day.

In Australia they swirl in the opposite direction.


Fark user imageView Full Size

SIMPSONS REFERENCES
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: jtown: Kid's gonna love swirly day.

In Australia they swirl in the opposite direction.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.