cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are big-ass houses so often ugly?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaudi himself would approve.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like guillotines
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because money can't buy taste. There's some nice things about that house, if you like living in a huge, boring coffin.

/architect
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That homeowner has more money than sense.  They built the house before they realized it was too big for them as a retirement home?  Dumbasses.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The roofline of a McMansion. I have serious doubts about it's construction.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have you heard of the McMansion Hell blog?  The author's critique of Betsy Devos's summer "cottage" for Vox made Fark two years ago.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Gaudi himself would approve.


It's spelled "gaudy".
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I was going to post how I've been spoiled by the brilliant levels of tack and tastelessness of her finds, this one in the link was fairly decent compared to the sheer gold she critiques.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a Farker's much less expensive 626 bottle capacity wine cellar might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Also a 48 bottle wine jail in the dinning room
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wine jail? this is where you don't mind arrest.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yo, kitty.  I hear whine sellers like you.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ow.  +1
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

And right next to a busy road?

I know it's to show off, but if I had the cash, I'd have a reasonable house in the middle of 100acres.
 
nucal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

That is a great blog - thanks for the link
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It looks like a giant funeral home inside.FWIW, that's Emmet Denha's house. He was mixed up with the Mob among other things.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well. At least the basement apartment will have an extra room when it's turned into tenements.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What I always find odd anytime these articles pop up of some celebrity or pro athlete or some other rich person selling their house is the seemingly obligatory all white decor. All white kitchen cabinets, white furniture, walls and trim all painted white.  They're always very clinical looking like you're living in a dentists office.

Makes me wonder if they've ever actually "lived" in them or they just stay there once in a while and have never even turned on the stove. I dunno. Maybe it's a staging thing but some of them you'd need to wear sunglasses just to walk into them.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Friends don't let friends buy McMansions.
 
