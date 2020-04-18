 Skip to content
(Slate)   Wait, are you telling me that the pandemic ISN'T the perfect time to throw a destination wedding?   (slate.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First rule of gold digging is don't let them know you're a gold digger... Or at least not until after the wedding ring is on the finger.

I'm glad to read the guy is resisting the venue upgrade request. He knows a huge wedding doesn't mean shiat. Although let us ultimately hope he sees she is a gold digger, and gets the hell out before the wedding. Or bare minimum a prenup.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, after butt sex, give her a one-way ticket to another destination.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The end of destination weddings? So you're saying the pandemic isn't all bad.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fiancé and I were set to be married on a beach in Florida today with about 30 people in attendance, but we're not sure when it's going to happen now. We've considered just doing it locally, but with family spread out there's still an issue with people having to travel anyways. Add in the countless number of airfare credits that'd likely go to waste, and that we've got all of the money needed to pay everything in cash when the time comes, we're just keeping the original plan for now.

I guess my point is that this person's a farking idiot. A global pandemic, coupled with what's bound to be a nasty recession and historic unemployment isn't exactly the time to start doing shiat you can't afford just because you feel inconvenienced.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am now thinking that as a "consolation prize" to ourselves for having to postpone the wedding, I would like us to throw our true dream wedding, which would be considerably more expensive. The wedding would be late next year at a destination venue (likely in the Caribbean). I'd invite many more people, up to 100 extra, and recognize that not all will be able to attend. My fiancé disagrees. He thinks it's tacky to invite people we originally hadn't (how do we explain to someone they didn't make the first cut but did make the second?), and he'd rather have it be in a location where a higher proportion of our guests can actually attend.

The fiancé should start practicing some extreme social distancing and run away before it's too late.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSS:

A guy I really like, have known him for decades married a woman (I'll leave it at that).   She wanted a destination wedding..in farking Fiji!   She got it, invited a bunch of people, none of whom showed up and then she was pissed off that nobody came.   Like everyone has 5K to blow, especially for her.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destination weddings are good for trimming your guest list. Have it someplace far enough away, inconvenient, and with a large enough cost attached and you get the majority of your RSVP come back as "Sorry, we can't make it."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends' wedding was scheduled for today. I'm soon putting on a fancy dress. I already have a drink. We're going to celebrate anyway.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: My friends' wedding was scheduled for today. I'm soon putting on a fancy dress. I already have a drink. We're going to celebrate anyway.

Separately.


Separately.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#BridalDistancing
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I mention that my fiance is going to grad school to become an exotic butterfly collector? Our budget for the wedding is $1.3 million.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concept of a destination wedding has always turned me off.   if you want to go to some exotic locale with your spouse to be save it for the honeymoon.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one of the more amusing fake letters, bravo!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What is the destination? Hospital or cemetery?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: CSS:

A guy I really like, have known him for decades married a woman (I'll leave it at that).   She wanted a destination wedding..in farking Fiji!   She got it, invited a bunch of people, none of whom showed up and then she was pissed off that nobody came.   Like everyone has 5K to blow, especially for her.


Wait people want you to come but don't provide tickets? Wow. I would.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"I want a destination wedding in the Caribbean with 100 guests. I have a budget of $56."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Personally, I never got why you couldn't do the whole thing with two people and a notary public and mail the thing into the county courthouse.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dewey Fidalgo: CSS:

A guy I really like, have known him for decades married a woman (I'll leave it at that).   She wanted a destination wedding..in farking Fiji!   She got it, invited a bunch of people, none of whom showed up and then she was pissed off that nobody came.   Like everyone has 5K to blow, especially for her.

Wait people want you to come but don't provide tickets? Wow. I would.


in my experience if you are invited to a destination wedding you will be expected to pay for your airfare, accommodations (and food on days that are not the wedding/breakfast next day, unless it's an all inclusive joint where food comes with the accomodations), and still give just as expensive of a wedding gift as you would have if the wedding was down the street in your hometown.

i've heard of bride and grooms offering to pay half of those expenses (excluding the gift they get), but not more.

none of that makes sense to me.

have a wedding most of your guests can get to and then a destination honeymoon!

i also know 2 couples who got married at the courthouse, went on a wild dream honeymoon, and then had a big ass "celebration of us" party with all of their friends later. one did it a month after the honeymoon.

the other couple had it on their first anniversary, which was actually pretty cool because: everybody could celebrate that so far the marriage was working out, and they could renew their vows in front of their favorite people if they chose.
 
Seussie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I'll start a travel agency and advertise destination funerals.  and i'll start with an email to this bint.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Destination weddings are good for trimming your guest list. Have it someplace far enough away, inconvenient, and with a large enough cost attached and you get the majority of your RSVP come back as "Sorry, we can't make it."


Bonus: People send presents anyway.  It's a tightrope, though.  If people call your bluff, you may actually have to go through with it.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "and recognize that not all will be able to attend ".

Heh, she thinks the people that don't go, aren't able to attend.

Also, most destination weddings include free airfare for the couple if they can get a minimum number of guest to go too. It just seems like a GoFundMe scam they are asking me to donate to, and bring a gift as well.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: CSS:

A guy I really like, have known him for decades married a woman (I'll leave it at that).   She wanted a destination wedding..in farking Fiji!   She got it, invited a bunch of people, none of whom showed up and then she was pissed off that nobody came.   Like everyone has 5K to blow, especially for her.


We had a destination wedding, mostly because both of sets of friends and family were scattered all over the country, so almost everyone was going to have to travel anyway. Our criteria were:

- Somewhere people would want to go anyway, with plenty of other things to do nearby.
- Somewhere within a couple of hours of a major airport and a variety of lodging options to fit their budgets.

So we picked the Grand Canyon. We also found a date that was a holiday weekend to give people an extra travel day, but not a big holiday weekend so it would be less likely to interfere with other plans (like Memorial or Labor Day). We also did group hikes, etc., so we'd have a chance to spend time with people other than just the two-minute "great to see you!" chaos of the reception. And even the events were a group effort; a lot of people wanted to do something, not just spectate, so one friend married us (and was the DJ), another played music during the ceremony, etc.

We invited about 60 people and nearly everyone made it. Several people turned it into a week-long vacation and also did things like Vegas, Zion, Sedona, etc. Twenty years later, people still bring up how much fun they had.

/Anyway, the TL;DR version is... you can make it work if you consider your audience.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Friends of ours are planning to get married in Mexico and are actually complaining about how few people have agreed to attend (so far just immediate family). Pricing it out their "dream wedding" stands to cost us a minimum $5k factoring in time off work to be a part of their special day. This plague has them reconsidering everything but they still haven't officially postponed it yet. Unless everyone you invite is independently wealthy having a destination wedding is an asshole move and essentially tells all your friends and family that you really don't care if they attend or not.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

luna1580: waxbeans: Dewey Fidalgo: CSS:

A guy I really like, have known him for decades married a woman (I'll leave it at that).   She wanted a destination wedding..in farking Fiji!   She got it, invited a bunch of people, none of whom showed up and then she was pissed off that nobody came.   Like everyone has 5K to blow, especially for her.

Wait people want you to come but don't provide tickets? Wow. I would.

in my experience if you are invited to a destination wedding you will be expected to pay for your airfare, accommodations (and food on days that are not the wedding/breakfast next day, unless it's an all inclusive joint where food comes with the accomodations), and still give just as expensive of a wedding gift as you would have if the wedding was down the street in your hometown.

i've heard of bride and grooms offering to pay half of those expenses (excluding the gift they get), but not more.

none of that makes sense to me.

have a wedding most of your guests can get to and then a destination honeymoon!

i also know 2 couples who got married at the courthouse, went on a wild dream honeymoon, and then had a big ass "celebration of us" party with all of their friends later. one did it a month after the honeymoon.

the other couple had it on their first anniversary, which was actually pretty cool because: everybody could celebrate that so far the marriage was working out, and they could renew their vows in front of their favorite people if they chose.


See, we were pretty much covering the entirety. The only thing we asked people to pay was airfare, which at the time was less than $200 RT. We had two AirBnb's rented and covered, and paid for caterers the night of the wedding. We'd planned on stocking the houses with food and alcohol so people didn't have to eat out if they didn't want. We weren't even asking for gifts.

We just wanted a small group get together for a mostly-paid vacation.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the soon-to-be-missus and I were planning to get married, I suggested, semi-seriously, that we go down to the punk-rock dive bar around the corner and sign up for a spot at their open stage night on Tuesday. Just do a fifteen-minute thing in front of whoever happened to be there at the time, wedged in between other people reading crappy poems and singing crappy songs. She quickly shot it down, as I expected, but if by some miracle she had agreed, I would've.
 
realmolo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your spouse wants an expensive wedding, that means they suck, and you shouldn't marry them.

If you are invited to a "destination wedding", that means the friend that invited you sucks, and you should probably get new friends.

And for couple about to get married: Nobody that you are inviting, except for maybe your parents, gives a flying fark about your wedding. We're showing up to be nice. We also don't really care about the reception, except to have a few drinks. And most importantly, we are not going to remember the wedding as anything special. All weddings are equally dull. Just keep that all in mind when planning your wedding. Better yet, skip all the "wedding" crap, and just get married at the courthouse, and then, if you MUST, invite your closes friends over for a party.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

realmolo: If your spouse wants an expensive wedding, that means they suck, and you shouldn't marry them.

If you are invited to a "destination wedding", that means the friend that invited you sucks, and you should probably get new friends.

And for couple about to get married: Nobody that you are inviting, except for maybe your parents, gives a flying fark about your wedding. We're showing up to be nice. We also don't really care about the reception, except to have a few drinks. And most importantly, we are not going to remember the wedding as anything special. All weddings are equally dull. Just keep that all in mind when planning your wedding. Better yet, skip all the "wedding" crap, and just get married at the courthouse, and then, if you MUST, invite your closes friends over for a party.


While I agree in spirit.   Every farking person we invited to our church wedding showed up (RSVP, what's that?).  To the point that when I arrived at the church, they were putting folding chairs out in the lobby.   When I expressed shock (because I figured most people wouldn't bother with the church stuff), my best friend cracked that they showed up because they couldn't believe I was actually getting married and had to see for themselves.

My reception also had a very high turn out.   It was a great party, though I had to hike up my modest train (black velvet) and grab a couple of people by the shirt collar to haul their asses out because they were drunk and uninvited in the first place.   People still talk about that party.  :)
 
