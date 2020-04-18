 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Meal Team Six members in Wisconsin to hold "freedom rally" to fight for their right to infect others with Coronavirus   (newsweek.com) divider line
72
    More: Murica, United States, The Order, State, United States Senate, Park, Government, Wisconsin's State Capitol building, Gov. Tony Evers  
•       •       •

1180 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 12:16 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let them rally. Do it.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

August11: Let them rally. Do it.


Don't forget Church, let them do church errday
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's nice that their leadership is willing to sacrifice a bunch of older white dudes to advance a narrative. It really encapsulates their methodology, especially since no one will hear from these nutbars if they get sick, and they'll be forgotten about in two weeks.

The difficulty is all the folks that they'll get sick that weren't involved in their idiocy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It is not sustainable to continue this lockdown as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible."

Death is irreversible too, but whatevs.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can a law-talking guy write up a Freedom Contract -- giving all these Rugged Individuals the ability to sign a legally binding document pre-declining EMS services, an ICU bed and a ventilator if needed?

Let's see how many *truly* believe the power of MAGA will save them from the hoax.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy how these Spontaneous Grassroots Demonstrations pop up whenever billionaires feel their portfolios are threatened by democracy.

Crazier still how the media cover them as expressions of popular outrage without contextualising them as a tiny minority opposing both the popular position and the democratically elected legislatures.

Crazier still how we keep falling for it, again and goddamned again.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bring out some tanks and chase them.

I just want video of Meal Team Six trying to run.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think a lot of these guys would go away if we started doing literacy tests as a prerequisite to issuing gun licenses
 
joker420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welp, considering everyone has already been infected might as well.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Darwin twiddles his thumbs, whistles "It's a Long Way to Tipperary".
 
tnpir
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hate these f*cking people.

I really do.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Can a law-talking guy write up a Freedom Contract -- giving all these Rugged Individuals the ability to sign a legally binding document pre-declining EMS services, an ICU bed and a ventilator if needed?

Let's see how many *truly* believe the power of MAGA will save them from the hoax.


DNRs and other advanced medical directives already exist. It should be trivial to get a template ready to go.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't overstate how much I love the phrase "Meal Team Six"
 
ingo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just like that hit from the Feastie Boys:

Fark it!

You wake up just for beers man but find you cannot go
You ask your Gov, "Puh-lease?" but she still says, "No!"
You missed your buds and no sports
But your Gov'ner quarantines like she's some kind of jerk

You gotta fight for your right to infect
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Free Dumb Rally
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not to worry.  When they start to die off and infect others, it'll somehow be the liberals fault.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I think a lot of these guys would go away if we started doing literacy tests as a prerequisite to issuing gun licenses


Canada has a written test to get a firearms license and armed protests are practically unheard of so you might be onto something.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Little people sure are worried about the financial well-being of their corporate overlords.
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Infowars held one of these in Austin, proclaiming the scenes from Brooklyn hospitals to be liberal media propaganda
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: Let them rally. Do it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


if only for the lulz
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is proof rBGH milk is dangerous
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go ahead and ask where your god is while you're wheezing for your last breath.

"Colby-Abbotsford Police Chief Jason Bauer also wrote a letter to Gov. Evers in which he urged the governor to "think of COVID-19 as the Devil."

"We are not supposed to fear the Devil, faith in God should prevail," Bauer wrote. "I do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19. I believe COVID-19 has some politicians scared, resulting in bad decisions.""
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine"?
WEAQ? As in weak?  Bwahahahahahaha!!!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pkjun: Crazy how these Spontaneous Grassroots Demonstrations pop up whenever billionaires feel their portfolios are threatened by democracy.

Crazier still how the media cover them as expressions of popular outrage without contextualising them as a tiny minority opposing both the popular position and the democratically elected legislatures.

Crazier still how we keep falling for it, again and goddamned again.


They want your money and your life both
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what these states get for electing Democrats as governors.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a real WI protest looks like. The 2011 protests to recall Walker.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

August11: Let them rally. Do it.


If the herd immunity theory turns out to be true, then they are taking one for the team.

/The smartest people in the world don't know how immunity is going to work with this, so some herd immunity for everyone as a majority of people get it (and live) is still an actual possibility.
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the "science deniers" believe the science more than the elitists do.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: What a real WI protest looks like. The 2011 protests to recall Walker.

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


How'd that work out, oh right
 
Marine1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's such an American problem. Because when you're the Freedom HammerTM, every problem is a nail.

Even a virus that has no concept of Constitutional freedoms, the economy, or your personal mental state and finances. It wants to get in your respiratory tract, and reproduce until your immune system gets it under control, or you die, whichever comes first. The idea that you can get it under control by waving American flags and shouting MAGA at it and that we're just going to be able to re-open our economy shows just how farked up our priorities as a country are.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny how all this oppression is happening only in swing states with Democratic governors. All the states with Republican governors are totally open for business, right?
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"This is insanity. It's gone way too far. We don't live in Nazi Germany."

No, we live in Nazi America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The media really should call it what it is -- and Infection Rally.  All interested in getting coronavirus are welcome.
 
LordJiro [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since they aren't in use, I still suggest using stadiums as quarantine zones for these farkwits. Throw 'em in for a month or so, only allow those providing food and water in or out of the stadiums for that time (in full hazmat outfits or similarly protective gear), and let this bullshiat sort itself out.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: What a real WI protest looks like. The 2011 protests to recall Walker.

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


Hard to believe that was already 9 years ago. Also hard to believe it only took 9 years for UW-Madison to go from world class university to glorified state university. I figured it would take a generation. Their undergrad acceptance rates have gone from 11% to 46%, without number accepted dropping.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Funny how all this oppression is happening only in swing states with Democratic governors. All the states with Republican governors are totally open for business, right?


it's almost like it is being coordinated...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ian Corrigible: "This is insanity. It's gone way too far. We don't live in Nazi Germany."

No, we live in Nazi America.

[Fark user image 425x562]


Without those other flags behind to provide needed context I genuinely could not tell if that flag was pro-Trump or anti.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

August11: Let them rally. Do it


If I didn't mind exposing myself to infection, I'd like to set up a table with a signup sheet:\

"I understand I am helping spread coronavirus. I will refuse treatment to avoid endangering essential medical personnel."

If I had money I would have wristbands made up.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
""Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny," "

So this group has tested everyone coming to the rally for COVID-19 and they all tested negative? Wow, what scientists.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good, maybe I can have a quiet weekend without having to listen to anywhere between 3 and 5 of those bozos shooting at trees for all the goddamn daylight hours.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Madison Marie, one of the rally's organizers, said social distancing could still be observed at the protest, but admits it could be difficult.


Maybe you should limit the number of people. When some people leave, you can let others in. Have the 60-and- older people show up an hour earlier so they can exhibit their rage unfettered by too many others around them. Lastly, demand all participants have face masks on at all times.

There, you've exercised your rights.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I think a lot of these guys would go away if we started doing literacy tests as a prerequisite to issuing gun licenses


Probably.

Although that actually makes me a little sad, since I have had coworkers who were, for all intents and purposes, illiterate (although they had graduated high school anyway) and I can't imagine how difficult that must make things.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: [Fark user image 720x469]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Haven't we confirmed that these supposedly grassroots protests popping up in nearly every state are actually orchestrated and funded by big conservative donors, with signal amplification from Russian bots?

/Yes, yes we have.
 
Tyee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: What a real WI protest looks like. The 2011 protests to recall Walker.


That was just before they re-elected him right?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

joker420: When the "science deniers" believe the science more than the elitists do.


YeahSureVlad.jpg
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ian Corrigible: "This is insanity. It's gone way too far. We don't live in Nazi Germany."

No, we live in Nazi America.

[Fark user image 425x562]


Somebody on Fox News actually tried to argue that they were flying that flag ironically.

Sure, buddy.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.