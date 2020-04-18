 Skip to content
(Vox)   We are NOT overreacting to the deadly coronavirus, if anything there are too many people underreacting   (vox.com) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cumulative deaths in the US, checking each Friday:

https://covidtracking.com/
February 28: 4
March 6: 26
March 13: 55
March 20: 247
March 27: 1,574
April 3: 7,026
April 10: 18,488
April 17: 32,356

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/
February 28: 0
March 6: 15
March 13: 48
March 20: 255
March 27: 1,697
April 3: 7,139
April 10: 18,747
April 17: 37,154

The week of April 10 to April 17 saw an average of about 2,000 deaths per day, and seems to have sort of plateaued there for the entire week. Hopefully, the US will not double its cumulative or daily deaths this week. Hopefully, the US will keep losing only 2,000 people per day to Covid-19 this week.

It's very strange to think about what we hope for now.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too many idiots on the subject of stay-at-home orders and social distancing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Posted this in another thread.  The underreaction by Trump/the Republicans is intentional.

Here is the Republican strategy behind opening up things now. From now until Election Day, either:

1) Infections don't spike, things go back to how they were pre-virus relatively soon, stock market goes way up, unemployment goes close to back to 4%; Trump is re-elected, Republicans get back the House.

or

2)  Infections spike, stay-at-home orders gets pushed further and further back, stock market sinks, unemployment goes to 25-30%+; Democrats win presidency and win the Senate.  Republicans let Democrats do the hard work of rebuilding everything to regroup.

The Republicans are putting all of their chips on Option 1 happening because a calm, decent, patient response is already out the window.  Trump can't do that - he couldn't even handle it for one day without his "LIBERATE!" tweets.  We already have idiots that, within 6 weeks, are protesting against people that are trying to keep THEM healthy.  I applaud Dr. Fauci for trying, because without his input, many states would have not stopped anything at all, and we would likely have 10x the deaths already.

I'm not actively cheering for May to be the "WE TOLD YOU IDIOTS" month, but it's going to be.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I understand the frustration.  It sounds like we're letting a lot of hypochondriacs wag their finger at us and telling us they told you so.  However, this disease is real.  A few weeks ago, some of those people crying about overreaction thought this sickness was a Democratic conspiracy.  I think it's safe to say we can ignore their advice.

Yes, I know some of those people are also running the country.  They're still wrong and we don't have to buy what they're selling.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem with dealing with pandemics is that an effective response will look like an overreaction because so few people will die. Take Germany, they did it right. Britain and the US did it wrong yet all three had the same information.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Darwinian dividing lines have been drawn.
Choose wisely.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's weird, I have been keeping track of the numbers on google and bing, and today I can't find the tracking system I have been using, but it was replaced by something called corona dot help that only shows half the number of fatalities that have actually been reported in the United States, as of yesterday.  It is almost as if someone is going out of their way to bury the real numbers and promote a fake report that significantly under reports the number of deaths from the virus.  I wonder who would do that?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
one of the guys I work with was saying something about the total deaths of Covid-19 being lower than the flu a couple of days ago and I immediately interjected that he was right but as of this week Covid-19 is the leading cause of daily deaths in the US.  He got right off of the flu vs covid horse and hasn't brought it up again.

Anyways, the propaganda is working, I heard that out of a number of other people at work, as well as celebratory remarks about the impending reopening late this week.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate." - Michael Leavitt
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: The problem with dealing with pandemics is that an effective response will look like an overreaction because so few people will die. Take Germany, they did it right. Britain and the US did it wrong yet all three had the same information.


This. It's hard to bring much passion to arguing with the stupids when I so desperately want them to turn out to be right.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feet not enough, we need 6º of separation.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Cumulative deaths in the US, checking each Friday:

https://covidtracking.com/
February 28: 4
March 6: 26
March 13: 55
March 20: 247
March 27: 1,574
April 3: 7,026
April 10: 18,488
April 17: 32,356

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
February 28: 0
March 6: 15
March 13: 48
March 20: 255
March 27: 1,697
April 3: 7,139
April 10: 18,747
April 17: 37,154

The week of April 10 to April 17 saw an average of about 2,000 deaths per day, and seems to have sort of plateaued there for the entire week. Hopefully, the US will not double its cumulative or daily deaths this week. Hopefully, the US will keep losing only 2,000 people per day to Covid-19 this week.

It's very strange to think about what we hope for now.


You can't say it's plateauing when it is still riding in some states, Pennsylvania for instance.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lehi​g​hvalleylive.com/coronavirus/2020/04/pa​-coronavirus-update-new-cases-rising-a​gain-state-nears-30k-with-756-dead-leh​igh-county-breaks-2k-cases-covid-19-co​unty-map-41720.html%3foutputType=amp
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Norfolking Chance: The problem with dealing with pandemics is that an effective response will look like an overreaction because so few people will die. Take Germany, they did it right. Britain and the US did it wrong yet all three had the same information.

This. It's hard to bring much passion to arguing with the stupids when I so desperately want them to turn out to be right.


The stupids can't handle that remark.  They don't get that we'd like them to be right; if the roles were reversed, they would never do that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*rising
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The week of April 10 to April 17 saw an average of about 2,000 deaths per day, and seems to have sort of plateaued there for the entire week. Hopefully, the US will not double its cumulative or daily deaths this week. Hopefully, the US will keep losing only 2,000 people per day to Covid-19 this week.


It won't.

Next week, however, after the second "BEACHS ARE OPEN BIATCHES" wave hits? Who knows?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is anyone just whelmed by it?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Everything we do before the market hits bottom will seem good stonks. Everything we do after will seem bad stonks." - Michael Leavitt
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: What's weird, I have been keeping track of the numbers on google and bing, and today I can't find the tracking system I have been using, but it was replaced by something called corona dot help that only shows half the number of fatalities that have actually been reported in the United States, as of yesterday.  It is almost as if someone is going out of their way to bury the real numbers and promote a fake report that significantly under reports the number of deaths from the virus.  I wonder who would do that?


static5.businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: evilsofa: The week of April 10 to April 17 saw an average of about 2,000 deaths per day, and seems to have sort of plateaued there for the entire week. Hopefully, the US will not double its cumulative or daily deaths this week. Hopefully, the US will keep losing only 2,000 people per day to Covid-19 this week.

It won't.

Next week, however, after the second "BEACHS ARE OPEN BIATCHES" wave hits? Who knows?


Don't forget - this coming week, we'll see if people were able to stay away from church during Easter.

Wisconsin saw an uptick this week because of their stupid-ass election.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people are incapable of staying home.  Shopping is their favorite activity.  You see them at the store wandering around with three things in their cart.  Nuts.  I'm glad my favorite activities are exercising, hiking, home improvement, and drinking.  I've lost about 10 pounds and I'm sleeping 8 hours a night.  I hope to be quarantined forever.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: The problem with dealing with pandemics is that an effective response will look like an overreaction because so few people will die. Take Germany, they did it right. Britain and the US did it wrong yet all three had the same information.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly far too many morans will believe just this & there is no way to prove that "because we did 'x', 'y' didn't happen."
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
am I nit-picking to say that the headline calling it "an extra month" seems a bit slanted?  I mean it's not extra, if it's necessary.  sometimes subtle these slants are op-eds seeping into the 'news'-news, but I guess sometimes it's just a cigar.
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only there was some special police force to enforce quarantine. Mb like the STAy inSIde unit.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The real question is what happens with the things under Trump's control. Will he force the entire federal workforce (including the military) to go back to work immediately?

This may be the disgusting "final solution" to the drain the swamp plan that they've had in mind...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A lot of this will be sorted by corporations.
The ones that buy into Republican support will have their workers back ASAP and a good percentage will die.
The ones not that unethical will continue to work from home or be restricted, and will bounce back later.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny how Vox decides to write this after a few days of, generally right-wing, protests for opening up.

Can't people see how transparent they are? The article, and all the rabid support posts above, have no basis in reality but exist solely to be contrary to current policies.

Go look at a detailed map of infection numbers. The overwhelming majority of the nation is essentially unaffected. No, of course New York , LA and other densely populated breeding grounds for crime and disease can't be opened up, but the vast majority of America can safely, with common sense precautions, go back to work.

Guarantee if we were in the Obama years and the protesters were left wing Vox would be in lockstep support.

Libs, you are so predictable and so deluded. How can you live so blindly?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Is anyone just whelmed by it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Michigan is.  Somehow, construction and landscaping are a problem in Michigan but not in other states.  Maybe Michigan has a different virus and no one told us.

But pot, lottery and booze sales are all "vital" and all a go.  Because state revenue!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm tired of this conversation. I'm tired of trying to convince the dumbasses I know who get their information from facebook memes that this is bad, not just a flu, etc. Watch some actual news. Read a real article, or don't. Do what you want. Play your stupid game, maybe you'll win a stupid prize. I frankly don't care anymore but I will happily say I told you so.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dem governors alliance to implement a Stay Safe, SS, program to keep people home.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline is Uber correct.  A simple metaphor in life........ When going into battel always respect your opponent.
It's obvious to some of us. What we know to help keep us alive, this is a Novel Virus, meaning, us meatbags WILL get this, unless we respect the playing field.

Novel virus refers to a virus not seen before. It can be a virus that is isolated from its natural reservoir or isolated as the result of spread to an animal or human host where the virus had not been identified before. It can be an emergent virus, one that represents a new virus, but, it can also be an extant virus, one that has not been previously identified.Novel virus - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novel​_virus

People are stupid.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how Vox decides to write this after a few days of, generally right-wing, protests for opening up.

Can't people see how transparent they are? The article, and all the rabid support posts above, have no basis in reality but exist solely to be contrary to current policies.

Go look at a detailed map of infection numbers. The overwhelming majority of the nation is essentially unaffected. No, of course New York , LA and other densely populated breeding grounds for crime and disease can't be opened up, but the vast majority of America can safely, with common sense precautions, go back to work.

Guarantee if we were in the Obama years and the protesters were left wing Vox would be in lockstep support.

Libs, you are so predictable and so deluded. How can you live so blindly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Cumulative deaths in the US, checking each Friday:

https://covidtracking.com/
February 28: 4
March 6: 26
March 13: 55
March 20: 247
March 27: 1,574
April 3: 7,026
April 10: 18,488
April 17: 32,356

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/
February 28: 0
March 6: 15
March 13: 48
March 20: 255
March 27: 1,697
April 3: 7,139
April 10: 18,747
April 17: 37,154

The week of April 10 to April 17 saw an average of about 2,000 deaths per day, and seems to have sort of plateaued there for the entire week. Hopefully, the US will not double its cumulative or daily deaths this week. Hopefully, the US will keep losing only 2,000 people per day to Covid-19 this week.

It's very strange to think about what we hope for now.


Testing isn't scaling up enough.

There is an argument to be made that with current testing capabilities, we're at capacity.

Patients are dying before getting tested. Patients are dying in the NHs without being tested.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

joker420: Dem governors alliance to implement a Stay Safe, SS, program to keep people home.


Wow.  Way to antagonize the skinheads.  Such clever.  Much good.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone who knows me IRL knows I'm a hypochondriac. What they don't know is that what they see externally is about 1/10th of the stuff going on in my head. I'm used to there being a very large difference between what my overstimulated amygdala screams at me and what everyone else is doing. So, right now, my anxiety is split between the sizable minority of idiots who want to go out and acquire this virus and the fact that the intelligent and cautious segment is more than halfway up to the high-water mark set by my anxiety-riddled brain.
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how Vox decides to write this after a few days of, generally right-wing, protests for opening up.

Can't people see how transparent they are? The article, and all the rabid support posts above, have no basis in reality but exist solely to be contrary to current policies.

Go look at a detailed map of infection numbers. The overwhelming majority of the nation is essentially unaffected. No, of course New York , LA and other densely populated breeding grounds for crime and disease can't be opened up, but the vast majority of America can safely, with common sense precautions, go back to work.

Guarantee if we were in the Obama years and the protesters were left wing Vox would be in lockstep support.

Libs, you are so predictable and so deluded. How can you live so blindly?


Tell me, how does it feel to be a traitor to your species?
 
