 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Beer, beer it's good for the heart, the more you drink the more you .... we are running out of farts people. Wake-up   (reuters.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Carbon dioxide, CO2, ethanol plants, byproduct of ethanol production, food industry, Ethanol producers, key provider of CO2, supplies of carbon dioxide  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 11:18 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NOO

Also speak for yourself, subby
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guinness FTW.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time for me to shine-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It thought the CO2 in beer was yeast farts.

Are we running out of brewer's yeast?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to switch to straight liquor.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing vodka and whisky don't need that, I'll be fine.  Other than the liver failure thing.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: The obvious solution is to switch to straight liquor.


You.  I like you.
 
jwookie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hahahaha drinking a beer now.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: It thought the CO2 in beer was yeast farts.

Are we running out of brewer's yeast?


They filter commercial beer and and recarbonate it for bottling. So as long as you find a supply of active yeast beer, you'll be fine. I suggest Unibroue.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I seem to remember another formula to get bubbles in beer. I think it was "Emck", or something like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: The obvious solution is to switch to straight liquor.


But it angries up the blood.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is only a problem for crappy beer.  Good beer makes its own.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If my city runs out of Topo Chico, La Croix or White Claw then it will go down.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm carbonating 5 gallons in the basement right now, but the old fashioned way, fermenting in the bottles.  A lot of beer snobs like to go right to kegging and carbonate with CO2, and most commercial beer is done that way.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Carbon capture is more urgent than ever.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the beer you drink needs to have added CO2, drink better beer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So we're all actually in the bad place
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Proper decent drink-at-home beer is bottle-conditioned, and the little yeasties eat sugar, fart CO2 and piss alcohol.

Let's hear it for yeast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're running out of CO2? Environment should start cooling soon then.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jwookie: hahahaha drinking a beer now.


Brewing some right now .
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.