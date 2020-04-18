 Skip to content
(YouTube)   As if we haven't suffered enough, high school student performs bagpipe tribute for COVID-19 victims   (youtube.com) divider line
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd rather hear screaming cats and Gilbert Gottfried than badly-played bagpipes.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A 5 minute long jazz solo on the saxophone with little discernible rhythm or melody might be worse. Might be.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would you rather.....bagpipes or accordion? I gotta take bagpipes, at least I might hear some Dropkick Murphys.

Dropkick Murphys - Cadence to Arms (Scotland The Brave)
Youtube s2ctpx0zYgk
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Squeezing a bag full of cats into screaming "music" is the perfect soundtrack for Trump's America.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pinkie Pie's New Hobby: Playing the Yovidaphone - MLP: Friendship Is Magic [Season 8]
Youtube GvapVQSqA6A
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vertical video == force multiplier.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as Scotchtoberfest
Youtube cgDMGp9Fcqg
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer the porkorina myself
Pork Orina MST3K
Youtube iDbQkt7RUHo
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
siren disc joy to the world
Youtube o0FWivA5d40
 
