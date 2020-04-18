 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Florida beaches are packed 30 minutes after re-opening, because of course they are   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The state imposes a quarantine when a pandemic is ravaging the countryside.  This life saving tradition predates the germ theory of disease.  It is understood that the harvests may suffer, and the King will have to distribute surplus grain to keep the population from starving.

If the state cares more about the harvest than the people, the people are going to suffer the consequences.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All that pent up frustration was looking for a release.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
April, 2020, the Month Of The Great Reopening
May, 2020 the Month Of The Great Second Wave
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Not sure if is a play on words or just stupid.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a terrible idea to reopen the beaches, people do need some exercise.  The no chairs rule was a good one, but they should go further and do some sort of alphabetical day of the week deal.  So you can only go once a week, to keep the numbers down and people spread out.

Yes, of course some people would abuse the system, but if most people voluntarily complied it would be a good bit safer.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x566]
Not sure if is a play on words or just stupid.


I love signs that start off with such promise, big and bold, and end up with anemic thin letters jammed into the tiny space remaining for them...

It's like a metaphor for life.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x566]
Not sure if is a play on words or just stupid.

I love signs that start off with such promise, big and bold, and end up with anemic thin letters jammed into the tiny space remaining for them...

It's like a metaphor for life.


Yeah I thought the same thing, she didn't even learn after screwing up Florida.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to sound harsh and cruel, but I hope the lot of them get sick. Maybe nothing more than severe but not severe enough for long term damage. Just a nasty reminder that they done goofed.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida when it comes to their populace:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x566]
Not sure if is a play on words or just stupid.


sounds like you don't belive
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x566]
Not sure if is a play on words or just stupid.

sounds like you don't belive


But I want to belive.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When we're all still climbing the walls in September remember who to blame
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL Ron DeSantis is a mass murderer.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: LOL Ron DeSantis is a mass murderer.


Killing your own voters is a really bold move, I have to admit.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The republican party really is a death cult. more blood for the blood god.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You did it!  You blew it all up!  Damn you!  Damn you to hell!'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes you just have to party, but it's still important to dress for the occasion!
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe God gave us the virus to smite trumpers.  He's been known to smite specific groups before.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldernell: Maybe God gave us the virus to smite trumpers.  He's been known to smite specific groups before.


Except the Trumpers are taking non-Trumpers with them, because stigginit is what matters to them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks for endangering my parents, assholes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fortunately, nothing that happens in Floriduh ever adversely affects the rest of the country.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thousands of people were seen on the beach within 26 minutes of the beach opening

This has been greenlit for almost four minutes now and nobody has said anything about this? Who the hell are you people.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First of all, that's not "packed" by any stretch the imagination. People are keeping their distance. I think it's a mistake to re-open the beach is so early, but we don't need more outrage fuel. There's plenty about to go around.
The daily mail is a shiat rag.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: First of all, that's not "packed" by any stretch the imagination. People are keeping their distance. I think it's a mistake to re-open the beach is so early, but we don't need more outrage fuel. There's plenty about to go around.
The daily mail is a shiat rag.


That's not packed YET.  26 minutes after opening.  You think that number is going to maintain?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Thousands of people were seen on the beach within 26 minutes of the beach opening

This has been greenlit for almost four minutes now and nobody has said anything about this? Who the hell are you people.


They wanted to go to the gym but it was still closed.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think even the sharks are smart enough to wear face masks and practice social distancing from these cementheads.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's not a terrible idea to reopen the beaches, people do need some exercise.  The no chairs rule was a good one, but they should go further and do some sort of alphabetical day of the week deal.  So you can only go once a week, to keep the numbers down and people spread out.

Yes, of course some people would abuse the system, but if most people voluntarily complied it would be a good bit safer.


that's a big if. not necessarily blaming people, but my in experience being out and about, the general public has a hard time respecting social distancing despite signs, warnings, people with masks, etc. i don't blame them per se, i think it just goes counter to the way we've normally moved through the world. combine that with the short-sightedness and baldly bad faith intentions of desantis, and i can't help but think this isn't the best idea.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like people are pretty spread out to me except for couples course
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a Floridian myself, let me just summarize this as:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SMhwddN​Q​SWQ
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least they're spending money. That's the important takeaway from all of this.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This should give good data one way or another
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Thousands of people were seen on the beach within 26 minutes of the beach opening

This has been greenlit for almost four minutes now and nobody has said anything about this? Who the hell are you people.


With the gyms closed we need to get to the beach.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What subby thinks is a packed beach

Fark user imageView Full Size
What an actual packed beach looks like.
 
jgilb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: "Jacksonville's beaches will be open daily from 6am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm for exercise such as walking and swimming only. Thousands of people dashed to the beach within 26 minutes of it opening"
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're too cavalier to expose yourself to the virus, maybe you're supposed to get it. There will be people catching it, i guarantee it.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 620x410]
Sometimes you just have to party, but it's still important to dress for the occasion!


The Katrina in the back. Have her bathed and brought to my chambers.

Take care to leave the makeup intact.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nurgle approves. Dance for me monkeys.
 
Champion of the Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Honestly, six weeks of a quarter assed lockdown is pretty impressive for America. Almost 10% of us took this seriously for more than a month. This is as well as America has done on a test on my entire life.

Pretending everything is fine and attacking everyone saying otherwise as unpatriotic was always gonna be the end game. It's the only tool the public has. Good luck
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: First of all, that's not "packed" by any stretch the imagination. People are keeping their distance. I think it's a mistake to re-open the beach is so early, but we don't need more outrage fuel. There's plenty about to go around.


The tourists won't get there until today.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The way I see it is that this will pan out one of two ways:

1. No one will get sick.  And then we will be listening to the insufferable assholes who think this whole shutdown amounts to an overreaction, while they do a victory lap.
or
2. A shiatload of people get sick and die as a direct result of ignoring expert medical advice.

I do not wish for #2.  But I do not wish for #1 either, except that it means that we really can get back to normal.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x469]What subby thinks is a packed beach

[Fark user image 850x483]What an actual packed beach looks like.


I'd say going from closed to the first picture in 26 minutes represents a substantial crowd.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's not a terrible idea to reopen the beaches, people do need some exercise.  The no chairs rule was a good one, but they should go further and do some sort of alphabetical day of the week deal.  So you can only go once a week, to keep the numbers down and people spread out.

Yes, of course some people would abuse the system, but if most people voluntarily complied it would be a good bit safer.


Last couple days, Whitmer started saying she's looking into how restrictions can be reduced in a manner that would prevent a spike while allowing more activity.  Yesterday when I picked my wife up from work, parking lot was full, and people going into the store in 2s and 3s.  The only restriction change that I'm aware of was golf courses could open, as long as people distance themselves during play.  So yeah, people are not being reasonable anytime soon, if ever in their lives.
 
