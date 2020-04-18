 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   It's with a heavy heart that, due to the coronavirus, we have to announce this year's worm charming festival is cancelled   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Lawn mower, year people, Next month, England, Lawn, Mower, World Naked Bike Ride, cheese roll  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 10:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And here I was hoping we'd get some tips on how to get through to Donald Trump.

/worm charming
//get it
///no really take an intro course
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back to charming worms.
True Facts: Bobbit Worm and Polychaete Pals
Youtube 5DH9IZ01Qqg
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A spokesman for their main sponsor said "Red Wrigglers is the Cadillac of worms. We don't want to be the carrier of germs."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The May Day dip features hot English ladies of the north, as you can tell from the photograph.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awe I really wanted to see who'd win the Worm Wrestling competition this year!

/Worm Wrestler is my new line of thongs for men
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grinderman - Worm Tamer
Youtube IPfuiT5XstU
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good news though. the chicken choking and monkey spanking conventions are still on.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid wants to try out vermiculture this summer. I should have him acquire his worms that way.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that worm charming, or charming worm? If the latter, I'm intrigued.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. Now I've done it. Help!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Homer Training For Whacking Day
Youtube 43RID9cIEAE


whacking day is still on
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's it.  I'm packing up and moving to Antarctica
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forget charming the little buggers. Ain't nobody got time for that.

onetuberadio.comView Full Size


All the worms you need in no time.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dafuq?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khitsicker: good news though. the chicken choking and monkey spanking conventions are still on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And here I was hoping we'd get some tips on how to get through to Donald Trump.

/worm charming
//get it
///no really take an intro course


That's 'Mushroom Entertainment', I believe.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: [Fark user image 425x337]


im stealing this.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khitsicker: MaelstromFL: [Fark user image 425x337]

im stealing this.


Coll,. I stole it first 😜
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I did some accidental worm charming just the other day. I was removing some sod from the backyard with a square shovel and I must have been making just the right vibrations, because worms were crawling out of the ground all over the place.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y'all act like you never seen a charmed worm!

it's the gruntin' that really brings 'em home!


Worm Grunting
Youtube 3ILoGcSxCAY
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.