 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   DHS warns COVID-19 changes potential terror targets. Good god, they are right. We need armed guards at all toilet paper factories ASAP   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Terrorism, grocery stores, United States, law enforcement, unfolding coronavirus crisis, potential targets  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 7:00 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Threat Level: ORANGES
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Trump announces quack cures so that Eric Prince can make money guarding the nation's Zinc supplies and fish tank supply depots.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Atomwaffen is going to cough all over the miniature sausages out of jealousy?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Terrorism is utterly pointless during a pandemic.  No self respecting extremist is going to blow up innocent people who might be dying from the plague.

Except maybe the ones in eastern Washington, those people are nuts.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.