(TreeHugger)   It turns out there is a historical connection between pilates and the 1918 flu pandemic   (treehugger.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not as bad as TaeBola.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, they traced the HIV virus back to 1908. You know what else happened in 1908?

Wish I'd bookmarked that article.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Treehugger doesn't have a real editor, I guess.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Construct less pilates
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The tunguska event?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That was meant as a reply to trik
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, it turned out that being in an internment camp and isolated from the rest society did wonders to keep them from getting infected.

Next?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The founding of the Boy Scouts, the 1908 Summer Olympics, some solar eclipses, Ford's Model To factory produced its first car...Tuskunga Event...Presidential election...
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was piracy still a big thing in 1918?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What was the link? I can't read that, my attention span has been destroyed by video games, alcohol, and not giving a shiat.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want my 2 minutes back
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not one of them died from the flu while there, according to the article. Other common diseases found in internment camps like dysentery and typhoid fever, the article just didn't mention.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jtown: Was piracy still a big thing in 1918?


You never heard of the Pilates of the Caribbean?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: What was the link? I can't read that, my attention span has been destroyed by video games, alcohol, and not giving a shiat.


I'm not clicking that.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, I'm not doong those anymore then.

/dnrtfa
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doesn't that involve a copious amount of rum?
 
