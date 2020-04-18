 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Dad asks internet for advice on how to tell son he knows he's gay and is cool with it, receives tons of support. Tag is for everyone: dad, responders, son, boyfriend   (boredpanda.com) divider line
38
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get a room, you two."
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't believe what happened next
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear internet,
how do I tell that hot barista that she wants to have sex with me and I'm cool with it?

Genuinely curious,
Cark
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Article conveniently ignores how this will destroy America.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The funny part is gonna be, his son is not gay after all.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Start leaving origami horses everywhere
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I got you guys some extra fluffy toilet paper in case this whole thing has got you butthurt..."
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark his dad.
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wants a Pepsi?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about "Son, I know you're gay and I'm cool with it."
 
GungFu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This sounds like a set-up for a Youporn video in the gay section.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought it might be real until the bath comment, then he volunteered to be an internet dad to young men...
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On any issue, just be as honest and compassionate as you know how to be. People will appreciate it, accept that you're sometimes just wrong about things or are far afield from where they are so long as they know you mean well and want what's best for them.

I'm a conventional straight guy, haven't been interested in offers from decent guys that I'm confident about it. But as my father often discussed his dismay at the world's acceptance of changing sexual attitudes, I had fun making him uncomfortable by telling him I couldn't be entirely  sure about my sexual or gender preferences as I often read of people older than I was entirely changing their minds... And he'd seen and I had to admit some of the relationships I'd had with women had been disasters...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fake.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, my BS detector is gonna blow.

"so i'm not overly versed in the efficient
art of internetting."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it 1995 already?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KIA: Maybe he just wants a Pepsi?


Institutionalized!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's sad that this is still news.

But sadly, this *is* still news.  A big plurality of America will think less of this father for "having turned his back on God."   FFS.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: And?


They fixed the cable.

/If you know what I mean
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: Start leaving origami horses everywhere


That's how you let him know you're a replicant.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Accepting reality for what it is rather than what we wish it could pretend to be is the better part of courage.

Whether a thing happened seems irrelevant. I'm bi and I have no problem with that. If anybody has a problem with it then they can suck my bi dick.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: It's sad that this is still news.

But sadly, this *is* still news.  A big plurality of America will think less of this father for "having turned his back on God."   FFS.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the comic book "My Son Must Be Gay" where a mother suspects her boy to be gay because of his actions and slip-ups when it comes to his "best friend" lol!
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I swear I thought I clicked a "sponsored" link for a second.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
haha fark you guys, that was a nice thread during a time where every 9/10 stories is dystopian nightmare fuel.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Accepting reality for what it is rather than what we wish it could pretend to be is the better part of courage.

Whether a thing happened seems irrelevant. I'm bi and I have no problem with that. If anybody has a problem with it then they can suck my bi dick.


Fark user imageView Full Size

and nice try but I'm definitely not sucking something called a bi dick.
is that some kind of mechanical robot dick?
 
Hal5423
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

adj_m: haha fark you guys, that was a nice thread during a time where every 9/10 stories is dystopian nightmare fuel.


Seriously.

Why is everyone so inclined to believe this is fake? Most of these stories are just lifted from Reddit.

Is it so hard to believe some British dude posed a question in an online forum?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I thought it might be real until the bath comment, then he volunteered to be an internet dad to young men...


Maybe that's his way of meeting young, gay men.
"did your family disown you? Come live with me, I'll be your daddy. If you know what I mean"

Or maybe he's a serial killer.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess that's nice, but I'm generally of the opinion that you should let people come out on their own, when they're ready. If you think your kid is gay, just show them that you love them, and wait for them to tell you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

apathy2673: casual disregard: Accepting reality for what it is rather than what we wish it could pretend to be is the better part of courage.

Whether a thing happened seems irrelevant. I'm bi and I have no problem with that. If anybody has a problem with it then they can suck my bi dick.

[Fark user image 259x194]
and nice try but I'm definitely not sucking something called a bi dick.
is that some kind of mechanical robot dick?


Technically called "hemipenes".
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hal5423: adj_m: haha fark you guys, that was a nice thread during a time where every 9/10 stories is dystopian nightmare fuel.

Seriously.

Why is everyone so inclined to believe this is fake? Most of these stories are just lifted from Reddit.

Is it so hard to believe some British dude posed a question in an online forum?


Forget it, they're rolling
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

apathy2673: casual disregard: Accepting reality for what it is rather than what we wish it could pretend to be is the better part of courage.

Whether a thing happened seems irrelevant. I'm bi and I have no problem with that. If anybody has a problem with it then they can suck my bi dick.

[Fark user image 259x194]
and nice try but I'm definitely not sucking something called a bi dick.
is that some kind of mechanical robot dick?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jgilb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: How about "Son, I know you're gay and I'm cool with it."


Son, you know those hunting trips I make with my friends every year, where we never seem to actually kill any animals ?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hal5423: adj_m: haha fark you guys, that was a nice thread during a time where every 9/10 stories is dystopian nightmare fuel.

Seriously.

Why is everyone so inclined to believe this is fake? Most of these stories are just lifted from Reddit.

Is it so hard to believe some British dude posed a question in an online forum?


Welcome to fark.  It's misery-desperate-for-company all the way down.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: apathy2673: casual disregard: Accepting reality for what it is rather than what we wish it could pretend to be is the better part of courage.

Whether a thing happened seems irrelevant. I'm bi and I have no problem with that. If anybody has a problem with it then they can suck my bi dick.

[Fark user image 259x194]
and nice try but I'm definitely not sucking something called a bi dick.
is that some kind of mechanical robot dick?

[Fark user image image 400x180]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hnnnnnnnngggggg you just hit all my obscure reference pleasure centers
 
