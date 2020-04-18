 Skip to content
(Cracked)   Rich dude pays $40,000 for a bag of Checkers burgers   (cracked.com) divider line
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Uri - who will make the burgers??
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's not wearing a mask....
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: And he's not wearing a mask....


Here's $10k...and the disease! You're welcome.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A more accurate headine may be, "Instagram influencer buys himself some nice publicity for $40,000 and films himself doing so."

At least the Checkers employees got some free money.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I miss Rallys/Checkers.  I've been to locations all over the country and their service times are impressively inconsistent.  In NOLA, my drive-thru order was always ready when I got to the window no matter what I ordered.  Burger, wings, fries, shake, ready in under a minute every time.  In Memphis, I went to the walk-up window several times and never waited less than 10 minutes.  Now they're 1.5 hours away in every direction.  :(
 
Nothing But Net
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite games are checkers. chess, and poker.
 
