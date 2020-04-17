 Skip to content
(UPI)   Much like your mom, the Northeast anticipates getting pounded by up to 6 inches over the weekend   (upi.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Penis.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys, this is my fault. I put down grass seed the other day.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh please, if there's one very uncomfortable fact that I know about my mom is that her dedication to the phrase "Go big or go home"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bowen: Sorry guys, this is my fault. I put down grass seed the other day.


I put the snow shovel and snow blower away, so I'm partly to blame, too. Sorry, my bad.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
6 inches of snow isn't "pounded." It's just a little over a dusting. And as much as you all would hope to believe, 6 inches of penis isn't a pounding either.

/No, no, no... it's average.
//almost
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Bowen: Sorry guys, this is my fault. I put down grass seed the other day.

I put the snow shovel and snow blower away, so I'm partly to blame, too. Sorry, my bad.


I washed my car yesterday.  That explains the tornadoes we expect here tomorrow.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LaChanz: 6 inches of snow isn't "pounded." It's just a little over a dusting. And as much as you all would hope to believe, 6 inches of penis isn't a pounding either.

/No, no, no... it's average.
//almost


If you haven't had six inches of snow in months or six inches of penis in months, either might seem like a pounding
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's snowing lightly here, but it's not sticking. not even on the grass.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LaChanz: 6 inches of snow isn't "pounded." It's just a little over a dusting. And as much as you all would hope to believe, 6 inches of penis isn't a pounding either.

/No, no, no... it's average.
//almost


I convinced your mom that it's actually 12 inches.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tommyl66: Bowen: Sorry guys, this is my fault. I put down grass seed the other day.

I put the snow shovel and snow blower away, so I'm partly to blame, too. Sorry, my bad.


I planted some seeds inside for my garden.

I accept blame. :(
 
