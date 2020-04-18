 Skip to content
(Health.com)   Quarantine constipation, the opposite of safe toilet syndrome
18
430 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 5:41 PM



I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeez, more coffee in the morning, more booze in afternoon and evening.

Guaranteed to shake it all loose.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My last grocery run was the first time I've ever seen the shelves completely cleared of oatmeal.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thehellisthis: My last grocery run was the first time I've ever seen the shelves completely cleared of oatmeal.


Try Amazon.
https://twitter.com/__apf__/status/12​5​1346618952978432?s=20
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, the irony of people panic hoarding enough toilet paper to last them until the three seashells are invented.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Ah, the irony of people panic hoarding enough toilet paper to last them until the three seashells are invented.


😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😎
 
Koldbern [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Jeez, more coffee in the morning, more booze in afternoon and evening.

Guaranteed to shake it all loose.


Caffeine Start ▶ High Capsaicin Diet ▶ Alcohol Finish

I can only speak for myself, but the traffic in my body is just fine.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?

Sorry, I meant "stuffed butt?".
 
Riche
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
POOP THREAD!!!

Well, if we're all sharing:

I had a fiendishly difficult one the other day. There were screams and a little blood involved. For a bit there I thought I would need an emergency C-section or something.

Having survived that I felt exhausted but about 30 pounds lighter. Now I make more of an effort to stay hydrated, and so far so good. 👍
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As far as I'm concerned we've entered the golden age of pooping. Home toilet every time? How could you complain?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
does this look infected to you
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Riche: POOP THREAD!!!

Well, if we're all sharing:

I had a fiendishly difficult one the other day. There were screams and a little blood involved. For a bit there I thought I would need an emergency C-section or something.

Having survived that I felt exhausted but about 30 pounds lighter. Now I make more of an effort to stay hydrated, and so far so good. 👍


Movicol for the win...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Y'all try rockin' back and forth a bit?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not this shiat again... Oh wait...
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand this at all. Just the other day I practically shiat myself. I was just enjoying morning coffee outside throwing the ball for my dog, and it just hit me. Barely made it back inside. It was a horrifying first, and I knew that it was going to come out when it wanted.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks for the story, subby, it applies to me and helped. I'd known and figured out how to cope some but the story raised a couple points I'd overlooked.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been good, keeping up with my mostly normal diet and just added a few snacks for comfort. Mostly I just eat oatmeal on weekends for breakfast but I have added it more to the weekdays. But I am so lost by dates and time now.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  

valenumr: I don't understand this at all. Just the other day I practically shiat myself. I was just enjoying morning coffee outside throwing the ball for my dog, and it just hit me. Barely made it back inside. It was a horrifying first, and I knew that it was going to come out when it wanted.


That's just it. I usually lean to loose stool with stress, had thought I must be developing some old person problem or something. But what we used to know about our lives just isn't true anymore.
 
