(NYPost)   "I went to Albertson's twice a day," "I went to Sam's. I went to Walmart. I went to Lowe's. I used the gas pumps. I mean I just wasn't careful. God knows where I got it. The bad thing is I might have spread to somebody. I feel bad about that"   (nypost.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is it bad to be rooting for the virus in this case?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

farking forethought, how does it work?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
diligence: Reasonable care or attention to a matter; for instance, looking both ways before proceeding after stopping at a stop sign, washing your hands before cooking food in a restaurant or operating in a hospital or checking brakes and other mechanical components on tour buses at regular intervals. Due diligence denotes what a normal, responsible person would do under the same conditions.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wittenbrink said his own illness hasn't changed his decision to represent Spell or the church, or his opinion on their cause.

"I'm very proud of Pastor Spell," the attorney told the paper. "I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties without a fight just because there's some kind of crisis going on."

So... still a religion-addled f*cking moron, I see.
 
El_Perro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wittenbrink said his own illness hasn't changed his decision to represent Spell or the church, or his opinion on their cause.

"I'm very proud of Pastor Spell," the attorney told the paper. "I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties without a fight just because there's some kind of crisis going on."

So... still a religion-addled f*cking moron, I see.


Translation: Spell pays well.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?


Really, really fat people, hoarders, Alzheimer's patients...

All they need to do is link one death and file manslaughter charges.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?


cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had to go to Safeway THREE TIMES yesterday for a grocery pickup.  My window was from 6-8pm, so I show up about 10 to 6 only to be told my order wasn't ready and to come back at 7.  I come back at 7 and it still isn't ready.  "Our computer system went down this morning, wait for the email confirmation".  Drive home, check mail, oh look, there's my confirmation.  Drive back to store, call number again, wait 45 minutes for groceries.  And to top it off I only got half the stuff I ordered.

F*ck Safeway.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?


Someone who doesn't have a list?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?

Someone who doesn't have a list?

Someone who doesn't have a list?


Hahaha! Reminds me of Emo Philips' recipe for Hasty Pudding from the liner notes of the album Live at Hasty Pudding Theater

By Emo Philips

1. Preheat oven to 800 degrees.
2. Pour 1 and 5/4th cups of milk into a large pot.
3. Mix.
4. Drive to store for cornmeal.
5. Stir cornmeal into the milk.
6. Add three pounds of cole slaw (OPTIONAL).
7. Drive to store for molasses.
8. Add 217/434ths cups of molasses.
9. Look around for raisins.
10. Curse.
11. Drive to store for raisins.
12. Add nine.
13. Search whole house for lousy stinking nutmeg.
14. Kick oven.
15. Hop around on one foot, cursing.
16. Drive to stupid stinking store for stupid stinking lousy blasted nutmeg.
17. Cashier says, predictably, "Oh, fancy seeing YOU here again" remark.
18. Drive home after being beaten by pig-faced stockboys.
19. Put key in front door, causing spark which explodes house full of gas that escaped from oven after kick caused pilot light to go out.

Serves Four
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeff Witterbrink, 59, is serving as the local counsel for Roy Moore, the scandal-ridden former Alabama chief justice and Senate candidate who is representing Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported.

WTF?  Now I hope they all die!
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"God knows where I got it."

He certainly does, you asshole!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vrax: Jeff Witterbrink, 59, is serving as the local counsel for Roy Moore, the scandal-ridden former Alabama chief justice and Senate candidate who is representing Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported.

WTF?  Now I hope they all die!

WTF?  Now I hope they all die!


It's the circle of dumb!
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wejash: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wittenbrink said his own illness hasn't changed his decision to represent Spell or the church, or his opinion on their cause.

"I'm very proud of Pastor Spell," the attorney told the paper. "I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties without a fight just because there's some kind of crisis going on."

So... still a religion-addled f*cking moron, I see.

Translation: Spell pays well.


This it how.

https://nypost.com/2020/04/17/pastor-​u​rges-people-to-donate-stimulus-checks-​to-church/
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: vrax: Jeff Witterbrink, 59, is serving as the local counsel for Roy Moore, the scandal-ridden former Alabama chief justice and Senate candidate who is representing Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported.

WTF?  Now I hope they all die!

It's the circle of dumb!

WTF?  Now I hope they all die!

It's the circle of dumb!


Where have we seen circles of lawyers before..hmm.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties

thestupiditburns.jpg
 
WithinReason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

saturn badger: wejash: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wittenbrink said his own illness hasn't changed his decision to represent Spell or the church, or his opinion on their cause.

"I'm very proud of Pastor Spell," the attorney told the paper. "I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties without a fight just because there's some kind of crisis going on."

So... still a religion-addled f*cking moron, I see.

Translation: Spell pays well.

This it how.

https://nypost.com/2020/04/17/pastor-u​rges-people-to-donate-stimulus-checks-​to-church/


Yup, thought that name looked familiar, saw his YouTube video last night asking people to send him their stimulus checks.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I think he's one of the few people who understands we shouldn't just throw away our civil liberties

thestupiditburns.jpg

thestupiditburns.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?


If it wasn't for c19, me.

I buy vegetables near me.
I buy checkpeas, and tumeric, sesame paste, and stuff like that at the bazzar.
There is a nice place, I like to get my pastries from.
Stapes like oil and dry goods and cans I get at Sam's and Costco.
I like to get my junk food from Walmart and target.
And my main food stuffs like meat, cheese, and avocados, and soda and what not I get at our main grocery store.
That's called HEB.
When I do real shopping, I hit the 3 different HEBs in my area and the two fancy ones also.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I had to go to Safeway THREE TIMES yesterday for a grocery pickup.  My window was from 6-8pm, so I show up about 10 to 6 only to be told my order wasn't ready and to come back at 7.  I come back at 7 and it still isn't ready.  "Our computer system went down this morning, wait for the email confirmation".  Drive home, check mail, oh look, there's my confirmation.  Drive back to store, call number again, wait 45 minutes for groceries.  And to top it off I only got half the stuff I ordered.

F*ck Safeway.

F*ck Safeway.


Ugh.  I wanted to do grocery pickup yesterday but there were no times available (I was checking all week) so I had to go into the store.  Ended up buying a crap-ton of meat because I have a vacuum sealer and a biggish freezer and meat processors are closing all over the place.  5/1 will just be refilling stuff with a short shelf life.  Hoping the pickup system can handle that.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hopefully Spell catches it and is removed from this sphere so he can no longer lead the gullible, dim witted or poorly educated down a path to disaster.
Some people describe very painful symptoms, hopefully his are like that all the way to the end.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: El_Perro: Pandemic or no pandemic, who the hell goes to the supermarket twice a day?

Really, really fat people, hoarders, Alzheimer's patients...

All they need to do is link one death and file manslaughter charges.


I am not any of those things and I shop a ton
 
