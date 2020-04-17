 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas decides to rebrand itself as West Florida, can't test at a proper pace but eff it, let's open 'er up anyway   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So it's open.

So people are just start up like nothing happened? Go to movies, restaurants and sporting events?

I give it a week before it all starts going to shiat again
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Denver, 1918 Spanish Flu
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: Denver, 1918 Spanish Flu
[Fark user image 425x398]


I wonder which one of Laura Ingraham's ancestors ran the Rocky Mountain News in 1918.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it's full Leroy Jenkins then.  We all know how that works out
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the people who will die are going to be poor, so of course the red states are going to say "F*ck it!"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: So it's full Leroy Jenkins then.  We all know how that works out


At least they'll have chicken!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So it's open.

So people are just start up like nothing happened? Go to movies, restaurants and sporting events?

I give it a week before it all starts going to shiat again


Without sufficient testing it's not like we're even going to know.  They'll just play it off as something else.  There's no way that Trump is going to admit that he's been wrong, which might jeopardize his precious reelection, and the Republican leaders don't seem to have much issue with toeing the line.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just watched a news segment where they talk about the need to increase testing by as much as three fold.

Wow.  Just...wow.  So three guys pissing in the ocean is going to make all the difference.  For fark's sake!
 
puffy999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"STRIKE FORCE to open Texas"

Just stop, you limp-dicked piece of shiat. None of you are Slim Pickens.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can open everything tomorrow...my ass is staying home and limiting social exposure for as long as it takes to get a vaccine and easily-available testing.

So how's never work for you?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: You can open everything tomorrow...my ass is staying home and limiting social exposure for as long as it takes to get a vaccine and easily-available testing.

So how's never work for you?


So you're staying home until 2022?
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what happens when nobody believes in science and everything is politicized.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can "open" the living fark out of everything. This doesn't mean suckers are gonna buy it and just wade in on your word.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Norad: You can "open" the living fark out of everything. This doesn't mean suckers are gonna buy it and just wade in on your word.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I fail to see how this will fix Texas's problem, even if it works; oil prices show no sign of recovering.  Of course it won't work, given that they have probably tested about 3% of the population.
 
topkeks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous.

Stay in your homes and shutup.

What do you think this is, a free country?
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is good, stupid people out themselves
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: Testiclaw: You can open everything tomorrow...my ass is staying home and limiting social exposure for as long as it takes to get a vaccine and easily-available testing.

So how's never work for you?

So you're staying home until 2022?


Friday Twinny twin twin
Youtube ejyFywqHqtI
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

topkeks: This is ridiculous.

Stay in your homes and shutup.

What do you think this is, a free country?


Exactly! You are free as shiat to go out and infect everyone.. .good call, dude! Damn let's just close this thread down now, you nailed it so hard.

/salt of the earth
//the common clay
///morons
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do not have enough middle fingers to extend to Greg Abbott. The kindest thing I can say is that I hope a goddamn tree fell on him and he spends his life in a wheelchair
 
grumpfuff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, Texas. I likely have corona. So does my mom. It cool if we come hang out?
 
