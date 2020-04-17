 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Is it too late to rename Covid-19 the "Florida Flu"?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
COVFEFE19
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't worry. Everyone will keep a safe distance.

*eyeroll*
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No. It's Trump Virus. Say it with me now: "Trump Virus." Say it loud. Say it often. Facts don't matter. If you repeat it often enough it becomes true.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: No. It's Trump Virus. Say it with me now: "Trump Virus." Say it loud. Say it often. Facts don't matter. If you repeat it often enough it becomes true.


How about "The Donald Disease"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I'm A Danger To Myself and Others"
Youtube c_tELkI0vbU
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I keep seeing stories about how the animals are adjusting to no humans around. That made me think about the sharks and how they probably are more hungry now because humans have been away.

Fare thee well beach goers.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
SUCCESS 
ALL THE FACES
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY. 
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY. 
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.


Hi I live in Florida, I practice social distancing, I always wear my mask.
I wash my hands constantly. 

I have to go to work because Im considered essential. My family and I only leave the house to get food and other household necessities.  

Thank you for your comment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

middlewaytao: [YouTube video: "I'm A Danger To Myself and Others"]


They tried to kiiiiiiill me with a forklift
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: I keep seeing stories about how the animals are adjusting to no humans around. That made me think about the sharks and how they probably are more hungry now because humans have been away.

Fare thee well beach goers.


Sharks don't eat humans. They'll bite humans, and said humans sometimes die (usually due to bleeding out), but to sharks, humans are skin and bones. They prefer blubbery seals and similar sea life.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: KungFuJunkie: I keep seeing stories about how the animals are adjusting to no humans around. That made me think about the sharks and how they probably are more hungry now because humans have been away.

Fare thee well beach goers.

Sharks don't eat humans. They'll bite humans, and said humans sometimes die (usually due to bleeding out), but to sharks, humans are skin and bones. They prefer blubbery seals.


So... Americans?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Markoff_Cheney: Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY. 
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.

Hi I live in Florida, I practice social distancing, I always wear my mask.
I wash my hands constantly. 

I have to go to work because Im considered essential. My family and I only leave the house to get food and other household necessities.  

Thank you for your comment.


As long as it takes out some Trump voters, any amount of collateral damage is acceptable to some people.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: No. It's Trump Virus. Say it with me now: "Trump Virus." Say it loud. Say it often. Facts don't matter. If you repeat it often enough it becomes true.


Huh.  Facts don't matter to you?  Do you think that makes you better than Trump?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well that sucks for people trying to keep their families and themselves healthy that a bunch of idiots will get a lot of people sick.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sure, and we can rename cirrhosis the Drew Curtis disease.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [media.giphy.com image 320x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Hubris Boy: No. It's Trump Virus. Say it with me now: "Trump Virus." Say it loud. Say it often. Facts don't matter. If you repeat it often enough it becomes true.

Huh.  Facts don't matter to you?  Do you think that makes you better than Trump?


I'd say that regardless of their opinion of facts, if they haven't materially contributed to destruction of this country on a daily basis by making cruel, evil, and flat out farking stupid decisions in the administration thereof - yep they're better than Trump.  The end.  Don't bother trying to engage with more bullshiat, not even bothering to come back to this thread.  You're a dumbfark, whether you're serious or trolling.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: COVFEFE19


If I could I would vote 10
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Markoff_Cheney: Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY. 
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.

Hi I live in Florida, I practice social distancing, I always wear my mask.
I wash my hands constantly. 

I have to go to work because Im considered essential. My family and I only leave the house to get food and other household necessities.  

Thank you for your comment.


I'm sorry you are in that awful state. Awful in that its government isn't taking things seriously. Be safe.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dork Gently: Hubris Boy: No. It's Trump Virus. Say it with me now: "Trump Virus." Say it loud. Say it often. Facts don't matter. If you repeat it often enough it becomes true.

Huh.  Facts don't matter to you?  Do you think that makes you better than Trump?

I'd say that regardless of their opinion of facts, if they haven't materially contributed to destruction of this country on a daily basis by making cruel, evil, and flat out farking stupid decisions in the administration thereof - yep they're better than Trump.  The end.  Don't bother trying to engage with more bullshiat, not even bothering to come back to this thread.  You're a dumbfark, whether you're serious or trolling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: foo monkey: [media.giphy.com image 320x240]

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Markoff_Cheney: Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY.
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.

Hi I live in Florida, I practice social distancing, I always wear my mask.
I wash my hands constantly.

I have to go to work because Im considered essential. My family and I only leave the house to get food and other household necessities.

Thank you for your comment.

As long as it takes out some Trump voters, any amount of collateral damage is acceptable to some people.


"Those people" not-so-ironically being Trump voters, themselves.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Republican master plan is not to reopen everything.  It is to act like they are trying to open everything, but the evil freedom hating democrats are thwarting them.  Last thing they want is to actually openthings, because that will backfire and kill a bunch of people and make republicand look like farking idiots.

The flaw with their cunning plan is that on the state and local officials, and their president, and numerous of their senators and congressman are actaully are farking idiots and do not realize it is a scam.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Markoff_Cheney: Florida is going to be a nightmare case study in what not to do in 2 weeks when their death tolls start surpassing NY. 
Seriously, Trump's voting lead is going to die off before November in Florida.
I say, let em crash.

Hi I live in Florida, I practice social distancing, I always wear my mask.
I wash my hands constantly. 

I have to go to work because Im considered essential. My family and I only leave the house to get food and other household necessities.  

Thank you for your comment.

As long as it takes out some Trump voters, any amount of collateral damage is acceptable to some people.


What? Trump voters are the ones who want to open everything up. Your some people are Trump voters. They show up with flags, guns, and confederate flags demanding things open up. Gah... the stupid burns!
 
pedrop357
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cuomovirus is more accurate.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 600x419]


Must explain why it hit NYC and NJ so hard.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Cuomovirus is more accurate.


It's almost like some people don't understand that the biggest hubs of transport would be hardest hit. I'm sure the whole national response isn't important to this person, the fact that at a national level the top brass knew this could be bad in January and did jack shiat doesn't matter. Cuomo! If it the Cuomo complaint doesn't stick I'm sure they will yell Obama and Hillary!

In order to reduce the hardest hit areas would require testing from test kits. WHO tried to provide them to us but we didn't take them. This was NOT a decision made by governors. At some point you have to realize your federal government failed you, but continue to blame everyone that you can punch down at.
 
PiffMan420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
South Florida cities kept beaches open simply because they knew they would take a financial killing loss in the busy season.

Greed and stupidity. All the visitors and college kids will sadly may write off the first symptoms  thinking it's that God-awful sugary drink hangover and then spread Corona to new communities when they get home.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I understand to wash my hands, wear a mask etc tired of people telling me to "be safe"....safe from what?  A crazy president, no mask on earth can protect me..
.be safe is new hope and prayers....means nothing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

get real: I understand to wash my hands, wear a mask etc tired of people telling me to "be safe"....safe from what?  A crazy president, no mask on earth can protect me..
.be safe is new hope and prayers....means nothing


Actually be safe means, assume active live virus is on any and all surfaces. Avoid groups of people. Don't stand in a line. And talk to people. Wash your hands don't touch your face. Clean your car before and after, every day. Clean your hands before and after every. Only touch your face in the shower. I could go on for an hour
. TL DR
Be safe dumb dumb
 
