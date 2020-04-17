 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Canada continues to stand on guard against the US   (nypost.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Canada, country's border, United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US relations, President Trump, Quebec, Pierre Trudeau  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Border? I barley knew her!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeahhhhh as long as America is a plague tent run by a moron who thinks everyone should run free, I don't think I want the border reopened. See y'all in January?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yea...stay home Typhoid Doodle Dandy, kthxby
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame them. We're stupid.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I do look forward to Donnie ranting that it's not fair to close your border to another country and how illegal it is.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What a xenophobe.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I do look forward to Donnie ranting that it's not fair to close your border to another country and how illegal it is.


We're the South Americans now. I love it. Roflmao.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Yeahhhhh as long as America is a plague tent run by a moron who thinks everyone should run free, I don't think I want the border reopened. See y'all in January?


Better make it May of 2021. Once the adults are in charge again, we'll need a few more months for detox.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maple serypt is no match for a fully armed and ready hamburger.
 
Juc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's wise, peaking isn't the same as things being fully handled yet.
I'm glad that most of the politicians here are taking their jobs seriously, even Ford.,.. Of all people the drug dealer ford, is taking this seriously and listening to experts.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sno man: Yea...stay home TyphoCovid Doodle Dandy, kthxby


FTFY
Are the Canadians considering building a wall? Will they make us pay for it?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll be buggered.

Fancy Hair is actually taking the lead from Ford...

As much as I hate to admit it, and regardless of what I think of his politics and policies...  Ford is actually showing himself to be a somewhat competent leader in this clusterfark.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got to yell at a Canadian border agent the other day. (Monday)
She was telling me about proper distancing. She said to keep 6 feet of distance, at which point I bellowed:
"YOU'RE TRYING TO GET ME IN TROUBLE, SHOULDN'T IT BE TWO METERS?"

She got a good laugh about it. Said most Americans don't know how big a meter is...
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

itsaback: I got to yell at a Canadian border agent the other day. (Monday)
She was telling me about proper distancing. She said to keep 6 feet of distance, at which point I bellowed:
"YOU'RE TRYING TO GET ME IN TROUBLE, SHOULDN'T IT BE TWO METERS?"

She got a good laugh about it. Said most Americans don't know how big a meter is...


*zip*
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: sno man: Yea...stay home TyphoCovid Doodle Dandy, kthxby

FTFY
Are the Canadians considering building a wall? Will they make us pay for it?


Cheeto was talking about stacking troops at the northern border with guns pointed south, that's effectively the same.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

itsaback: I got to yell at a Canadian border agent the other day. (Monday)
She was telling me about proper distancing. She said to keep 6 feet of distance, at which point I bellowed:
"YOU'RE TRYING TO GET ME IN TROUBLE, SHOULDN'T IT BE TWO METERS?"

She got a good laugh about it. Said most Americans don't know how big a meter is...


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
South Park S.19 E.02 Les Canadiens
Youtube RnM-zVwUM20
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Border? I barley knew her!


barley knowing someone can lead to rape.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: itsaback: I got to yell at a Canadian border agent the other day. (Monday)
She was telling me about proper distancing. She said to keep 6 feet of distance, at which point I bellowed:
"YOU'RE TRYING TO GET ME IN TROUBLE, SHOULDN'T IT BE TWO METERS?"

She got a good laugh about it. Said most Americans don't know how big a meter is...

[66.media.tumblr.com image 425x408]


Alligator Bites Head.flv
Youtube EJGHAkbsrCM
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
^^^^
That is why we have the problems we have now. Despite the warnings of a known danger, people are this stupid.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sno man: Yea...stay home Typhoid Doodle Dandy, kthxby


Fine. We didn't want your stupid moose quarters getting mixed in our change anyway.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: I do look forward to Donnie ranting that it's not fair to close your border to another country and how illegal it is.


I know this is a follow-up, but this needs the [ironic] tag so bad.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.