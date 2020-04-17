 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Stanford antibody study suggests a lot more people have been exposed to Covid-19 than we think   (mercurynews.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, San Francisco Bay Area, Antibody, Immune system, Infection, California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, California, new Stanford research  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, the 40,000 people who died in the past 6 weeks will be happy to know that.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, the 40,000 people who died in the past 6 weeks will be happy to know that.


While it's horrible that people have died, consider how much worse things could be.  If this study holds up and the numbers of people who have been infected and never knew/have antibodies is way higher, the percentage of people dying from infection goes down.  Would you not have the rate be 1% or less, as opposed to 3%?

The scary bit though is combining this with both how soon into infection one sheds the virus and with the reported reinfections/reactivations.  This could be something like herpes or chicken pox (shingles) that you get and sticks around only to pop up later and say hi in a bad way.  We don't know what's up with that yet.

It could also be more bad/inaccurate tests picking up on antibodies not specific to SARS-CoV-2 or something else too.

The current guesstimate is something like 25 up to 50% asymptomatic carriers/cases.

What we absolutely need right now to even start getting back to normal is mass testing with fast, accurate tests (nasal swab or something else for active infection) and serum tests for antibodies, as well as PPE and sanitation (everyone masked up and washing hands), and a readily available mostly effective treatment (the trials of remdesivir look good so far).

I admit this thing is scary enough to me that I start having an irrational panic attack just going outside my door that I'm going to catch this thing and suffer and die from it, but at the same time, I keep trying to apply my scientific rational brain to the situation, that we know more now than we did a month ago and that the biggest and best brains on the planet are working on the problem.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: cretinbob: Yeah, the 40,000 people who died in the past 6 weeks will be happy to know that.

While it's horrible that people have died, consider how much worse things could be.  If this study holds up and the numbers of people who have been infected and never knew/have antibodies is way higher, the percentage of people dying from infection goes down.  Would you not have the rate be 1% or less, as opposed to 3%?

The scary bit though is combining this with both how soon into infection one sheds the virus and with the reported reinfections/reactivations.  This could be something like herpes or chicken pox (shingles) that you get and sticks around only to pop up later and say hi in a bad way.  We don't know what's up with that yet.

It could also be more bad/inaccurate tests picking up on antibodies not specific to SARS-CoV-2 or something else too.

The current guesstimate is something like 25 up to 50% asymptomatic carriers/cases.

What we absolutely need right now to even start getting back to normal is mass testing with fast, accurate tests (nasal swab or something else for active infection) and serum tests for antibodies, as well as PPE and sanitation (everyone masked up and washing hands), and a readily available mostly effective treatment (the trials of remdesivir look good so far).

I admit this thing is scary enough to me that I start having an irrational panic attack just going outside my door that I'm going to catch this thing and suffer and die from it, but at the same time, I keep trying to apply my scientific rational brain to the situation, that we know more now than we did a month ago and that the biggest and best brains on the planet are working on the problem.


No, the scary part is the traction that the people that claim we have overreacted and the conspiracy theory crowd gain. We already have science deniers in elected positions.  We don't need more.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The estimate comes from a first-in-the-nation community study of newly available antibody tests that suggest how widespread the invisible - and perhaps benign - companion has been in the Bay Area's hardest-hit county.

fark off.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

itsaback: I admit this thing is scary enough to me that I start having an irrational panic attack just going outside my door that I'm going to catch this thing and suffer and die from it, but at the same time, I keep trying to apply my scientific rational brain to the situation, that we know more now than we did a month ago and that the biggest and best brains on the planet are working on the problem.


No, the scary part is the traction that the people that claim we have overreacted and the conspiracy theory crowd gain. We already have science deniers in elected positions.  We don't need more.


Ayup.  This study will be misinterpteted by Fox until the cows come home.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: The estimate comes from a first-in-the-nation community study of newly available antibody tests that suggest how widespread the invisible - and perhaps benign - companion has been in the Bay Area's hardest-hit county.

fark off.


The problem here is likely not Stanford's study but the idiotic and undereducated members of the press misinterpreting the study and the poor writing they do to get it out fast and first to get those clicks and ad dollars.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/1​7​/business/nearly-third-200-blood-sampl​es-taken-chelsea-show-exposure-coronav​irus/

Boston reports similar findings.

So either the antibody tests are broken somehow, or there's a milder strain, or things aren't quite as deadly as we thought.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If this is true, it's not nearly as big a problem as we think it is.

/still a really big problem
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hard to understand why there haven't been nursing homes and prisons full of dead people if it's been so widespread there.

The conflicting data continues.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: If this is true, it's not nearly as big a problem as we think it is.

/still a really big problem


The average person simply doesn't understand VERY BIG NUMBERS.

Which makes trying to explain exponential increases very difficult.

The key thing I got from this is that regardless of the infection rate, we still don't know if having been infected once will make one immune and that we still don't have testing at the numbers we need it to be at.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's great and all but I don't think I'm going to be able to sleep properly until the number of daily new cases starts decreasing.

/Both parents at high risk from pre-existing conditions, and I'd like them to meet their future grandchildren
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When did Fark become the sort of place that rejects scientific findings in favor of fear mongering?
We've been getting evidence that mild cases are being severely undercounted for weeks now.Now that someone has an antibody test going, we'll finally be able to test larger and larger populations to see where we are.  Antibody tests are way cheaper and way faster than directly testing for the presence of viral RNA, although not quite as accurate.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

null: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/1​7​/business/nearly-third-200-blood-sampl​es-taken-chelsea-show-exposure-coronav​irus/

Boston reports similar findings.

So either the antibody tests are broken somehow, or there's a milder strain, or things aren't quite as deadly as we thought.


I'd wager that people with HPV test positive for antibodies for COVID-19 until testing can be greatly refined.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's just a hunch (a big beautiful hunch really, and probably accurate in every way), but it's my guess that we've been swimming in this thing for a lot longer than advertised.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

null: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/04/1​7​/business/nearly-third-200-blood-sampl​es-taken-chelsea-show-exposure-coronav​irus/

Boston reports similar findings.

So either the antibody tests are broken somehow, or there's a milder strain, or things aren't quite as deadly as we thought.


Or, as has been repeatedly mentioned, the dead aren't being tested - those who die from COVID-19 typically fall into the "known to have COVID-19 before death" category, tested pre-mortem, rather than the "COVID-19 detected after death" category, as we're actively avoiding testing post-mortem.

The data from which we're trying to shape public opinion and government position is farking flawed. It's been flawed for months. It continues to be flawed. We've deliberately restricted testing to very specific categories of validity. We've undercounted everything - suspected cases, confirmed cases, deaths, community infections - with such wildly varying degrees of inaccuracy that we're not even sure just how farking inaccurate we are at this point. We're conducting studies like this in part to try and get a better handle on just how widespread community infection could be, because our testing has been so utterly farking inadequate as to actually compound the problem by giving false hope to folks using these flawed metrics to drive opinion & policy.

Glad-handing this right now is a mistake.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: If this is true, it's not nearly as big a problem as we think it is.

/still a really big problem


It's still a big problem, in that a ton of people who don't know they are sick are spreading this to populations of people  that are vulnerable.

It's nice that we have finally decided to wear masks even if we don't think we are sick.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

null: So either the antibody tests are broken somehow, or there's a milder strain, or things aren't quite as deadly as we thought.


I don't think that anybody who actually studied that kind of thing actually thought that COVID-19 had anything approaching a mortality rate over 1%.  The media has been pretty quick to try and turn "a few percent of people who test positive for COVID-19 die" into "COVID-19 has a fatality rate of a few percent".  That's been called out as complete BS from day 1.  I mean, we just had to look at South Korea, which did much heavier testing, to see that a lot of the claims out there about mortality rate were not true.

Studies like this are extremely important because they show us that we're a lot closer to getting herd immunity type effects without having to wait for a vaccine.  They also go a long ways towards explaining why countries that are further along the process (e.g. various Asian countries) have been able to return a lot of things to normal without vaccines.

This whole thing has become polarized where a lot of people on the left go way over the top with insisting things about coronavirus as some kind of show for how they hate Trump and the Republicans.  Trump and the Republics are indeed idiots, but we shouldn't go about fighting that stupidity by just blindly polarizing in the opposite direction.  There's been a lot of good news in the last week or so about this whole process.  We should generally be feeling a bit better about the whole thing.  People's first reaction to good news should be thinking about Donald J Trump.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BullBearMS: When did Fark become the sort of place that rejects scientific findings in favor of fear mongering?


When they realized that there was money to be made by mass media passing off crap as news
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

