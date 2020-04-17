 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The B-52s have broken up   (thedrive.com) divider line
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Guess Trump is sucking Xi's dick now
 
FarkFerkel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They may have reassessed China's first strike capabilities.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

capt_sensible: Guess Trump is sucking Xi's dick now


or maybe he's tired of blowing public tax payer money in guam...after all, he's a capitalist who hates socialism.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Linux_Yes: capt_sensible: Guess Trump is sucking Xi's dick now

or maybe he's tired of blowing public tax payer money in guam...after all, he's a capitalist who hates socialism.


Trump doesn't give a shiat about taxpayer money. There is an angle here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess now we know why they were all lined up on the runway the other day.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't break up, they're on tour.

'Has anybody seen a bomber dyed dark green?' - Quiche LaPlane.

/Apologies to the band
//And everyone else
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FarkFerkel: They may have reassessed China's first strike capabilities.


Likely this. Better to move them out of reach now than have them annihilated later.
As someone pointed out in the elephant walk thread we don't store nukes on Guam either. They would need to come stateside to be rearmed.
Sleep tight.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MASHUP - SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU

Oblig
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Trump doesn't give a shiat about taxpayer money. There is an angle here.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rome. 407BCE. The rest of you are challenged.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...it spun in...there were no survivors.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn....I thought this thread would be a dance party.

Sorry for not contributing anything to it.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The planes are being decomissioned to sit under a tin roof. Rusted.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less predictable concept of operations" pretty much sums up this Administration.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This notably came just days after the bombers took part in a massive "elephant walk" readiness drill

If this isn't playing during the mission briefing then there's something wrong with the Air Force

Henry Mancini - Baby Elephant Walk
Youtube b1z4JfxFb6c
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Linux_Yes: capt_sensible: Guess Trump is sucking Xi's dick now

or maybe he's tired of blowing public tax payer money in guam...after all, he's a capitalist who hates socialism.

Trump doesn't give a shiat about taxpayer money. There is an angle here.


Trump probably mad a deal with Xi to have them stationed in China and crewed by Chinese crews. But they will wear American uniforms and pinky swear to keep an eye on their shenanigans.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We must have been hurting Vlad's fee fees.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They must've wanted their own Private Idaho.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The U.S. Air Force has ended its uninterrupted rotations of bombers to Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, which have been ongoing since 2004, as it shifts to a less predictable concept of operations.

I give Trump three days before he tweetbrags the new, less predictable schedule.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bdub77: The planes are being decomissioned to sit under a tin roof. Rusted.


I imagine it's as big as a whale.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

