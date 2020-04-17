 Skip to content
(Twitter) The city of Temecula, California has the brilliant idea to bring you some "holiday cheer" with the totes adorbs "Quarantina the Elf"
‘’ 3 hours ago  
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh.
"She likes to spend her free time eating whatever she can find in the fridge"
Hollywood to remake this into a 'heartwarming' musical, starring Adam Sandler in a fat-suit, because a fat woman is off-limits.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought if you smoked Tina, you'd see elves.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

comic serif: Ugh.
"She likes to spend her free time eating whatever she can find in the fridge"
Hollywood to remake this into a 'heartwarming' musical, starring Adam Sandler in a fat-suit, because a fat woman is off-limits.


In reality it's more like Christian Bale a la The Machinist.  The fridge has been emptied and while you could go to the market to restock the market is teeming with potential vectors that your homemade cloth mask will be ineffectual against.  Instead you stay home, wasting away, too afraid to feed yourself.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be honest, that's more interesting and witty than anything I'ver ever seen from that empty pit of karen-infested suburban commuter hell Temecula before.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My mom lives there.  She'll be thrilled, i can tell.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zbtop: To be honest, that's more interesting and witty than anything I'ver ever seen from that empty pit of karen-infested suburban commuter hell Temecula before.


No no, it's ok to say that quiet part out loud.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is the creepiest friggin' diorama I've ever seen - gagged elf, bottle of lube, shiatload of TP...

That looks like a pedophile float for the St. Epstein's Parade.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: St. Epstein


When the f*ck did that happen? Despite his other qualities, suicide is a mortal sin....oh yeah.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I KNEW that little elf on the farking shelf bastard had a second job...
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Temecula? On my FARK?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I believe this falls under the new government plan of universal elfcare
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Temecula? On my FARK?


Hey.

It is wine country, after all.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Temecula? On my FARK?


It's where penis goes
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I believe this falls under the new government plan of universal elfcare


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: My mom lives there.  She'll be thrilled, i can tell.


I'm so sorry about the drive to go visit your mom.

Everyone else resents it.
 
