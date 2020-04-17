 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Hey Bud, what's your problem?   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

that's pretty goddamned funny right there
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if they keep trying to use it next time fill it with cement.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good. But...I'll disagree if they used kinetic sand, it really lacks potential.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweet, dirtbike course.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That will harsh some buzz.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]
that's pretty goddamned funny right there


Flat out stops the problem and trivial to fix when it's not a problem anymore.

I like it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seen at the skate park...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Not sure if I can post what he called Mr Hand
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they don't want anyone to find out that they've been breaking the social distancing rules, they can skate in single file to hide their numbers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The nonprofit group that has raised money to support the skatepark, however, says the city made the decision to fill the skatepark with sand without notifying them first.

Tough shiat. What part of "national emergency," "social distancing," and "stay-at-home executive order" seemed unclear?

If they make you pay for cleaning it out afterwards, that's another matter. Right now, though, this was the cheapest, most reversible way to guarantee that your skatepark won't sicken or kill your skaters. The skaters ignored the signs, and you weren't enforcing the signs, so the city took care of the problem.

You're farking welcome.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If they don't want anyone to find out that they've been breaking the social distancing rules, they can skate in single file to hide their numbers.


Frebros, protected by their elite warriors, the Frayed-Ass-Jeans.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"May thy deck chip and shatter!"
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thats several 10 yard dump trucks worth of sand. Either someone has money to burn or a contractor just saved himself a lot of dumping fees.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: And if they keep trying to use it next time fill it with cement.


it was filled with cement that is how they make them....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone got some sand in their cracks
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's story will involve toddlers and buckets.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish I could have sit in on that meeting with the person who suggested this.

/Kudos to the thinkers

//Much laughter
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
well, okay, if you insist.

I think you're doing society a huge disservice by preserving the lives of skateboarders, but whatever makes you happy.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
10 YD3 = 270 FT3

Assuming 120 lbs / FT3 (which is a compaction density, NOT a loose lift density)

270 * 120 = 32400 lbs = 16.2 tons

Thats at least 2 dump trucks. But who in their right mind would run a roller in the bed of a dump truck. Thats not OSHA approved
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Tomorrow's story will involve toddlers and buckets.


And cats. And ringworm.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Los Angeles filled an even bigger skate park at Venice Beach.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/local/v​e​nice-skate-park-covered-in-sand-to-ens​ure-social-distancing/2347827/
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]
that's pretty goddamned funny right there

Flat out stops the problem and trivial to fix when it's not a problem anymore.

I like it.


Exactly
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What, landmines and punji pits are too crude for you snobs?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is funny because the city used this crisis as an excuse to destroy a part of the infrastructure that I don't use myself.  I'm okay with it because they would never do something like that to a place I enjoy.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OrangeSnapper: This is funny because the city used this crisis as an excuse to destroy a part of the infrastructure that I don't use myself.  I'm okay with it because they would never do something like that to a place I enjoy.


Destroy?

img.thrfun.comView Full Size
 
