(The Daily Beast)   Yeah, come to think of it, given that she's responsible for unleashing BOTH of them upon the Nation, why ARE we giving Oprah a pass for "Dr" Phil and Dr. Oz?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget Jenny McCarthy and the anti-vaxxer movement.

Oprah's promoted a ton of pseudo-science bullshiat in the name of ratings.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Television is called a vast wasteland for a reason.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'You've Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,' Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Television is called a vast wasteland for a reason.


What are ya, blind? It's obviously a huge malpaís.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says volumes about the audience she was appealing to.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean "we", Kemo Sabe?

/Oprah has always been a Garbage Person
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suze Orman is basically a con artist
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to confront this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU!  I've been thinking that for years.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she, though? Oz's bullshiat snake show is his wife's idea
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU get a Republican!
And YOU get a Republican!
And YOU get a Republican!
EVERYONE GETS REPUBLICANS!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 416x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey, thanks for the TF sponsorship.  Much appreciated!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he noted that we don't "shut down the country" to prevent deaths related to causes like cigarette smoking, drowning, or car accidents

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we're piling on, there's Marianne Williamson and
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I really don't think any of it's malicious... it's just the Boomer Karen mentality amplified by a ginormous megaphone.  But, God help us, does she ever have worshippers.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: 'You've Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,' Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances


It's not too often I wish for an Onion story to be true, but here we are.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here dumb coont book of the week crap. Oprah is cancer. Ignorant farking cancer.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: YOU get a Republican!
And YOU get a Republican!
And YOU get a Republican!
EVERYONE GETS REPUBLICANS!


And you get Gayle King and what used to be CBS News
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is the most 'successful' black woman in human history.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are we giving Oprah a pass?  don't you know?  Val Kilmer criticized Oprah, and now he's turning into a pumpkin!
...not really sure the joke was worth admitting that i watched American Dad...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at her audience eating it up.
media.tenor.comView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: he noted that we don't "shut down the country" to prevent deaths related to causes like cigarette smoking, drowning, or car accidents

[Fark user image 850x446]


Old graph is old.

The US is now at 113 deaths per million, not 36 per million.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: fusillade762: he noted that we don't "shut down the country" to prevent deaths related to causes like cigarette smoking, drowning, or car accidents

[Fark user image 850x446]

Old graph is old.

The US is now at 113 deaths per million, not 36 per million.


Oops. 113 deaths per million cumulative. That graph is 36 per million per week.

/Man, I wish Fark had a delete-post button.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: cigarette smoking,


The public smoking bans are LITERALLY social distancing measures.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magorn: 'You've Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,' Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Carlton Banks Dancing to Oprah Theme
Youtube EgUkQOlFQrA
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never saw Dr. Phil on TV.  Never heard of Dr. Oz until two weeks ago.  Feeling pretty good about my choices.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Never saw Dr. Phil on TV.  Never heard of Dr. Oz until two weeks ago.  Feeling pretty good about my choices.


"Never heard of Oprah" is conspicuously missing from your list. Don't feel too good about yourself.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Don't forget Jenny McCarthy and the anti-vaxxer movement.

Oprah's promoted a ton of pseudo-science bullshiat in the name of ratings.


This. However, she also unintentionally helped sow the seeds that have proven to be the unraveling of Scientology that continues to this day. That gives her a few points from me but not nearly enough to warrant a "pass."
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oprah has always pushed garbage.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want Oprah tossed into a live volcano when she helped GW Bush get a poll surge just before the election and helped him "win" in 2000.

She didn't have to have him as a guest. She chose to have him on.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Imagine how many US solders now lie rotting in their coffins because of what she did.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark you subby
/Oprah call me, and I'm not into it for the money
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: And here dumb coont book of the week crap. Oprah is cancer. Ignorant farking cancer.


She rejected your book didn't she.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I want Oprah tossed into a live volcano when she helped GW Bush get a poll surge just before the election and helped him "win" in 2000.

She didn't have to have him as a guest. She chose to have him on.

[Fark user image 310x163]

Imagine how many US solders now lie rotting in their coffins because of what she did.


Al Gore was a guest the week before Bush appeared on her show.

NYT article Oprah Show Lets Gore Reach Out To Women
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously, both of those idiots said the stupidest things on the same day.  One of them is not an actual medical doctor, so he can be somewhat forgiven.  But not really.

And I've been loving watching Oz try to backpedal what he said.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I want Oprah tossed into a live volcano when she helped GW Bush get a poll surge just before the election and helped him "win" in 2000.

She didn't have to have him as a guest. She chose to have him on.

[Fark user image image 310x163]

Imagine how many US solders now lie rotting in their coffins because of what she did.


And then there was Obama. She endorsed him before he was even an official candidate.
Thanks Oprah!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Raoul Eaton: Never saw Dr. Phil on TV.  Never heard of Dr. Oz until two weeks ago.  Feeling pretty good about my choices.

"Never heard of Oprah" is conspicuously missing from your list. Don't feel too good about yourself.


I take solace in the fact that I haven't watched her on screen for more than 30 seconds since 1985 when she was in The Color Purple.
 
cefm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Take advice from a TV doc at your own risk.
 
eckspat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: one of the most famous people on the planet

Oprah is not this. See also: World Series
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: duckpoopy: And here dumb coont book of the week crap. Oprah is cancer. Ignorant farking cancer.

She rejected your book didn't she.


She didn't want to promote a book called "One Hundred Famous Women I'd Like to Pork".
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eckspat: FTA: one of the most famous people on the planet

Oprah is not this. See also: World Series


The World Series does cover the whole world. Toronto is part of the league. So you get representation by America and not-America.
 
