(Twitter)   There's a crowd of protesters in front of Minnesota Governor's house right now, demanding that everything be reopened. No healthcare worker should be expected to risk their health or safety to care for arseholes who do this   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
Morons, every single one
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
2 hours ago  
Pretty big words for a crowd that could be dispersed with a hacking cough.
 
hobnail
2 hours ago  
One of the other tv stations referred to "hundreds" and the local paper quotes the St Paul police as estimating 800.  None of the video I've seen shows anywhere close to that. More like 120.
 
sdd2000
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayhawk88
2 hours ago  
Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
They are on the side of the virus.

Treat them accordingly.

/start with the soap
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  
They might as well be protesting a forest fire, or a hurricane, or a flood.

It's no different.

Minnesota is currently low on the case numbers. Let's set down a marker using this tool showing #s of cases per 100,000 people:
https://public.domo.com/embed/pages/b​8​pL3?transparentBackground=true

Hennepin County right now is 64. Most counties are less than that except a few in the south and SE of the state.

The current state average is about 37.5 per 100K.

What will it look like in 2 weeks?

scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie
2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They are on the side of the virus.

Treat them accordingly.

/start with the soap


Hose them down with whatever was in the toxic sludge on Robocop.
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  

make me some tea: They might as well be protesting a forest fire, or a hurricane, or a flood.

It's no different.

Minnesota is currently low on the case numbers. Let's set down a marker using this tool showing #s of cases per 100,000 people:
https://public.domo.com/embed/pages/b8​pL3?transparentBackground=true

Hennepin County right now is 64. Most counties are less than that except a few in the south and SE of the state.

The current state average is about 37.5 per 100K.

What will it look like in 2 weeks?

[scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x811]


More data here
https://covidtracking.com/data/state/​m​innesota
scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x676]


They want an end to WWI?
 
OldRod
1 hour ago  

hobnail: One of the other tv stations referred to "hundreds" and the local paper quotes the St Paul police as estimating 800.  None of the video I've seen shows anywhere close to that. More like 120.


Looking at the video, I could maybe see 200, but yeah, there's not 800 there unless they are around places where the helicopter didn't catch thin on video
 
parasol
1 hour ago  

jayhawk88: Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.


That means exposing LE to the virus as well.

I say get the Fire Department out to turn hoses on them - should be a safe enough distance.
 
scumm
1 hour ago  
I guarantee these farkwits were largely bussed in from the burbs.  Michelle Bachmann is quite influential, just a few dozen miles away


also, "going out and doing things" was never a St. Paul activity.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

parasol: jayhawk88: Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.

That means exposing LE to the virus as well.

I say get the Fire Department out to turn hoses on them - should be a safe enough distance.


Get the Forest Service to turn controlled burn flamethrowers on them.  No reason to waste perfectly good water.  You burn a contagion out, you don't make it damp.
 
KungFuJunkie
1 hour ago  
The Tea Party protesters had nothing else to do this week.
 
hobnail
1 hour ago  

OldRod: hobnail: One of the other tv stations referred to "hundreds" and the local paper quotes the St Paul police as estimating 800.  None of the video I've seen shows anywhere close to that. More like 120.

Looking at the video, I could maybe see 200, but yeah, there's not 800 there unless they are around places where the helicopter didn't catch thin on video


Cop math.
 
Ambivalence
1 hour ago  
There is a fine line between protesting and harassment and a mob showing up at someone's house is the latter.
 
pounddawg
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: There is a fine line between protesting and harassment and a mob showing up at someone's house is the latter.


Well, it is the official residence, not his personal one. BLM camped out there for a while during the last governor's term.
 
thehellisthis
1 hour ago  
Let them have rallies in the stadiums, and chain the doors behind them for a month or two.
 
arrogantbastich
1 hour ago  
That's all? There's more people at any given time at a Cub Foods.
 
parasol
1 hour ago  

phalamir: parasol: jayhawk88: Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.

That means exposing LE to the virus as well.

I say get the Fire Department out to turn hoses on them - should be a safe enough distance.

Get the Forest Service to turn controlled burn flamethrowers on them.  No reason to waste perfectly good water.  You burn a contagion out, you don't make it damp.


That's a bit extreme, imo.
Dispersing a crowd is one thing - flamethrowers, man, I'll pass.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
1 hour ago  
Do we have a proven way to treat the sick so they won't get sick enough to need an ICU bed and a ventilator? No.

Do we have a vaccine? No.

Do we have enough testing capacity to know who has the virus and who had it? No.

Do we have enough PPE to keep health care workers safe? No.

Life can go back to normal when we have all of these things. Parts of a shelter-in-place order can be relaxed when we get one or more of them. But right now? Keep up the good work and let the scientists and health care workers do their jobs as quickly and safely as possible.
 
isamudyson
1 hour ago  

parasol: phalamir: parasol: jayhawk88: Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.

That means exposing LE to the virus as well.

I say get the Fire Department out to turn hoses on them - should be a safe enough distance.

Get the Forest Service to turn controlled burn flamethrowers on them.  No reason to waste perfectly good water.  You burn a contagion out, you don't make it damp.

That's a bit extreme, imo.
Dispersing a crowd is one thing - flamethrowers, man, I'll pass.


Yeah, no flamethrowers. However....a minigun loaded with pepper ball rounds might do the trick (or just a paintball gun set up for auto fire & some old hardened paint balls).

(Yes, I know these are not good answers to a stupidity problem. But at least daydreaming about them helps lower my stress a bit.)

/would a tanker truck spraying urine on them be "too much"?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
1 hour ago  

parasol: phalamir: parasol: jayhawk88: Farking arrest these assholes. If they want to make believe that trying to mitigate a public health epidemic makes this country some kind of authoritarian police state, then accommodate them.

That means exposing LE to the virus as well.

I say get the Fire Department out to turn hoses on them - should be a safe enough distance.

Get the Forest Service to turn controlled burn flamethrowers on them.  No reason to waste perfectly good water.  You burn a contagion out, you don't make it damp.

That's a bit extreme, imo.
Dispersing a crowd is one thing - flamethrowers, man, I'll pass.


Okay, how about they use the flamethrowers first. Anyone who doesn't disperse, turn the hoses on them. Deal? :-)
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
49 minutes ago  
There is no going back to normal until there is a vaccine and enough of it to go around.

The soonest that can happen is a year or more away.

Things are going to have to change.
 
cretinbob
44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 850x676]


Eh,there is a link upqueue where it's starting to happen in Wisconsin due to the GOP forcing in person voting.
 
The Fark Filter
31 minutes ago  
It's pretty cold in Minnesota right now.  Someone should give them some blankets.
 
get real
29 minutes ago  
I don't understand why this is a problem, I see it as a solution.  Smart people are not in these crowds so let the dumbasses roam around town and die.  They will soon learn nothing is open, their employer see them as a threat and Trump is not in the crowd with them.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
29 minutes ago  
Train - Drive By (Official Music Video)
Youtube oxqnFJ3lp5k
 
Cheesehead_Dave
28 minutes ago  
"It was storming outside and I didn't get wet. Looks like I had this umbrella over me for nothing!"
 
PancakeBunny
28 minutes ago  
Time to dox them for the greater good
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
akya
27 minutes ago  
The same day Trump tweets "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" the same day an organization called "LIBERATE MINNESOTA' stages protests.

How does it feel to be completely lock step with the leader that failed you?
 
HighZoolander
26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x676]

They want an end to WWI?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
24 minutes ago  
I would love to be there so I could just walk through the crowd coughing. I don't have Covid that I know of. It would just be farking hilarious to see them scatter.
 
ZMugg
23 minutes ago  
I long for the day that this is no longer appropriate:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sadly, it will be used for a long time.
 
fragMasterFlash
23 minutes ago  
Start having COVID-19 infection parties so you can be certain to develop an immunity.

/bring your own weapons
//survival not guaranteed
 
jmr61
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
21 minutes ago  
All this time Americans thought they needed 19 year olds to defend them from terrorists, but we really needed the smart kids from high school to defend us from hillbillies.

As the smart kid in high school from a town filled with hillbillies, told ya.
 
Begoggle
21 minutes ago  
Why not have a Trump rally?
Solves a lot of these problems.
 
bluorangefyre
20 minutes ago  
To the protesters:
img.playbuzz.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
18 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do we have a proven way to treat the sick so they won't get sick enough to need an ICU bed and a ventilator? No.

Do we have a vaccine? No.

Do we have enough testing capacity to know who has the virus and who had it? No.

Do we have enough PPE to keep health care workers safe? No.

Life can go back to normal when we have all of these things. Parts of a shelter-in-place order can be relaxed when we get one or more of them. But right now? Keep up the good work and let the scientists and health care workers do their jobs as quickly and safely as possible.


You think they're going to listen to a buncha nerds!? This is 'murica!

/part of me believes that this abject stupidity is sponsored by the Kremlin
//they got ripped off - GOPniks are idiots for free
 
rebelyell2006
18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 850x676]


I brought that up on the weekly museum minute at my town's radio station (called in to the studio) yesterday.  The town I work in was hit hard in October 1918, at which point they closed the schools and multiple businesses shut down.  They reopened everything shortly after Armistice Day, and it came back.  Most of the deaths occurred during the rebound in November and December.
 
Godscrack
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile in Florida, Trumpsters, Christians and Proud Boys are partying at the Jacksonville beach.
Aint nobody gonna tell them what to do. No siree bob.

Look forward to another 6 months quarantine people. Thanks to Trump.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
16 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do we have a proven way to treat the sick so they won't get sick enough to need an ICU bed and a ventilator? No.

Do we have a vaccine? No.

Do we have enough testing capacity to know who has the virus and who had it? No.

Do we have enough PPE to keep health care workers safe? No.

Life can go back to normal when we have all of these things. Parts of a shelter-in-place order can be relaxed when we get one or more of them. But right now? Keep up the good work and let the scientists and health care workers do their jobs as quickly and safely as possible.

You think they're going to listen to a buncha nerds!? This is 'murica!

/part of me believes that this abject stupidity is sponsored by the Kremlin
//they got ripped off - GOPniks are idiots for free


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
15 minutes ago  

PancakeBunny: Time to dox them for the greater good
[i.redd.it image 736x552]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
14 minutes ago  
дебилы.
 
iron de havilland
13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pretty big words for a crowd that could be dispersed with a hacking cough.


Alwysadydrmr: I would love to be there so I could just walk through the crowd coughing. I don't have Covid that I know of. It would just be farking hilarious to see them scatter.


A Farker in a different thread suggested a placard with "I HAVE COVID".
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.