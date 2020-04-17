 Skip to content
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's probably the least of the problems. Bring them back down and quarantine them all. It used to be standard practice during the Apollo program.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is serious. I didn't realize that astronauts were 80 year olds with dementia.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's probably the least of the problems. Bring them back down and quarantine them all. It used to be standard practice during the Apollo program.


They quarantined BEFORE the launch, from Apollo 7 through STS-141. They quarantined after landing for Apollo 11-14, after that, they realized there wasn't a risk from Moon bugs.

Why before? You don't want someone getting sick on orbit when there's limited help.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?


imageserve.babycenter.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?


The people we have up there might the only viable way to repopulate the planet after everyone down here kicks the bucket.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sure let it get up there and mutate a smidge and then bring it back down here. I'm pretty sure we've used up all of our Bad Luck this year, it'll be OK.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hard vacuum cures any number of ills.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?

[imageserve.babycenter.com image 578x450]


But there you go you can't be bothered to make your own opinion or form a coherent reason you just have to post a shiatty meme you probably stole from your Facebook page.
 
Marine1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The head of their space program, eh? So, how long before he commits suicide by falling on a few 9mm slugs at the bottom of an elevator shaft?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bekovich: Thong_of_Zardoz: bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?

[imageserve.babycenter.com image 578x450]

But there you go you can't be bothered to make your own opinion or form a coherent reason you just have to post a shiatty meme you probably stole from your Facebook page.


Are you saying we'll contaminate outer space?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bekovich: Thong_of_Zardoz: bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?

[imageserve.babycenter.com image 578x450]

But there you go you can't be bothered to make your own opinion or form a coherent reason you just have to post a shiatty meme you probably stole from your Facebook page.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bekovich: Thong_of_Zardoz: bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?

[imageserve.babycenter.com image 578x450]

But there you go you can't be bothered to make your own opinion or form a coherent reason you just have to post a shiatty meme you probably stole from your Facebook page.


My opinion is that your post is moronic and stupid. I "stole" a meme because it accurately represented the disappointment and disgust I feel with your "let's not strive for excellence or advancement until all our problems are solved".

Your simple-minded, woe is I philosophy is a big part of the reason why we're in our current situation.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?


I'm sure space will be okay.
Unless they do something stupid like open a window and let the virus out.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bekovich: HOW ABOUT, we just dont send anymore people into space, that very delicate sterile place we know little about, until we've dealt with the pandemic on our first and only planet first?

I'm sure space will be okay.
Unless they do something stupid like open a window and let the virus out.


Space aids are going to gay marry abortions and take your guns while sending emails in tan suits
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farking virus even gets to go to space. I farking hate that piece of shiat so much.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Sure let it get up there and mutate a smidge and then bring it back down here. I'm pretty sure we've used up all of our Bad Luck this year, it'll be OK.


It worked for the Fantastic 4.
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"My God, it's full of COVID-19!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the one thing we didn't want to happen.

Kind of like this but with less irony.

This is the one thing we didn't want to happen.
Youtube _U-7L1tmBAo
 
