 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pocket Lint)   Why clean the house or put on pants when you can just use a fake backdrop in zoom meetings with your boss? Post your favorites - LGT example   (pocket-lint.com) divider line
17
    More: Fake, Contests  
•       •       •

866 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 37 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goops, resubmitted for voting
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
areasonablefaithdotme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FunkyBlue
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In case you need to ask for a raise, why not go with the sympathy route?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't need a raise? Show 'em yer livin' like the CEO!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



....you know who lives here.......
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 37 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.