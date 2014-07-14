 Skip to content
(Northampton Chronicle and Echo)   UK cops use lockdown ban on "exercise" as an excuse to protect their speed camera racket near the World's End. Simon Pegg unavailable for comment   (northamptonchron.co.uk) divider line
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad Subby. I thought you were talking about World's End Estate in London, where the various heirs in their supercars deserve a good ticket or ten as they speed about on the embankment celebrating the lack of congestion charge.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's for the greater good...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: It's for the greater good...


The greater good.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic camera solution
Youtube SGb62vmjdi0
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Bad Subby. I thought you were talking about World's End Estate in London, where the various heirs in their supercars deserve a good ticket or ten as they speed about on the embankment celebrating the lack of congestion charge.


I used to know this guy, Minty. He had a dog who he'd train to attack rich people. He was into the whole class-war thing. He called the dog Gramsci after an Italian Marxist. Rumour has it, it could smell wealth from up to 20 feet. The thing is, it all backfired. Minty won 100 grand on a scratchcard and Gramsci bit his knees off.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.


I think they banned lying. Pretty sure that's it.

The guy drove up to the speed van, screamed a bunch of shiat at it, then parked his car, got out, and started waving his sign around. When confronted by the cops, then he claimed to be "exercising". He lied about why he was there and got caught. Apparently didn't have insurance either, so his little stunt also got his car towed...
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An overeager staffer uploaded SCORPION STARE into the camera firmware again?
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.

I think they banned lying. Pretty sure that's it.

The guy drove up to the speed van, screamed a bunch of shiat at it, then parked his car, got out, and started waving his sign around. When confronted by the cops, then he claimed to be "exercising". He lied about why he was there and got caught. Apparently didn't have insurance either, so his little stunt also got his car towed...


The monster.

Things seem to be getting weird in the UK when it come to the cops. They need to eat some spotted dick and chill.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Mikey1969: Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.

I think they banned lying. Pretty sure that's it.

The guy drove up to the speed van, screamed a bunch of shiat at it, then parked his car, got out, and started waving his sign around. When confronted by the cops, then he claimed to be "exercising". He lied about why he was there and got caught. Apparently didn't have insurance either, so his little stunt also got his car towed...

The monster.

Things seem to be getting weird in the UK when it come to the cops. They need to eat some spotted dick and chill.


I meant more that he was a dipshiat who can't even lie effectively, not that red light cameras and jackboot enforcement are a good thing, BTW...
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.


HMP England.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: They banned outdoor exercise?

Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x561]

/so glad I have a house and a yard and don't live in an apartment.


Yeah, the area in question doesn't look like that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Lots of people over there live in tiny flats and rowhouses.  They don't have yards.  You gotta give people some way to not be stuck indoors nonstop.  Imagine living in one of these pits and not being able to leave at all:


Those aren't pits. These are.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not robots, "robot" is derived from the Slavic word for slave...
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm  so glad speed cameras and red light cameras are illegal where I live.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Officially, speed cameras are for slowing down traffic and increase road safety. This guy is causing traffic to slow down, thereby increasing road safety. What's the problem ?

/Yes, I know that's not really what they're for
//Where I live, they put signs warning drivers to the presence of speed cameras
///I have extra slashies I'm not using, here's one for you
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I'm  so glad speed cameras and red light cameras are illegal where I live.


They're for your own good, citizen.  Now let's 'ave  look at that TV loicense, shall we?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

