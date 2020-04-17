 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Chicago Police held its first ever online community meeting and went just as you would expect from an internet savvy public: with cursing, middle fingers, racial slurs, and porn   (blockclubchicago.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Bears
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You will always see middle fingers and hear cursing on all porn...  and some of those porn will include the occasional racial slur.  Porn... the cause of, and solution to all of life's problems.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay, but how did the public handle it?
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So basically, your average Thursday on the Internet.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just disband the Chicago police.  Let ANTIFA hand out justice in Chicago.  Problem solved.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
4chan, I presume?
 
bigfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's one way to canvass your response area for potential new fine recipients.

"Hey Duke, Check out the guy in the old school Fubu gear."
"Yup, I'll add him to the 'random' search and probable public intoxication list"
 
Doctor Sarcasm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These people know that...like...there are other platforms other than Zoom that allow for everyone to be muted and to chat in questions that are moderated...right? The thought of over 10, let alone 100, people doing a single Zoom meeting just sounds....bad.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just disband the Chicago police.  Let ANTIFA hand out justice in Chicago.  Problem solved.


"Well, after this first week every black sweatshirt and bandanna is sold out and no Starbucks have any windows left.  Also someone knocked over a trash can  and they lit their commune on fire"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not amused
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Theres no problem that cant be solved with some good ol' Chicago back room violence.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres no problem that cant be solved with some good ol' Chicago back room violence.


Or front room violence!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dick pics all around
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's the Chicago way.
 
