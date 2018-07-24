 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Times)   Zombie Angelina Jolie of Tehran most likely going full zombie   (techtimes.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Prison, Human rights, Angelina Jolie, Instagram star Sahar Tabar, Law, Brad Pitt, Human Rights, A Mighty Heart  
•       •       •

1929 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweet Jesus, why did I click? If you haven't -- don't.

On the other hand, she could get work in the States doing horror movies.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instagram star"
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Sweet Jesus, why did I click? If you haven't -- don't.

On the other hand, she could get work in the States doing horror movies.


For serious...

This chick looks more like Angelina Jolie
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
googles Sahar Tabar

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hello there boys and ghouls!!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't we determine that look was a hoax a couple of years ago?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it is probably good news that the Rona can kill the undead.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Didn't we determine that look was a hoax a couple of years ago?


Hoax or not, it's a terrifying image.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does she freebase deadly nightshade?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I dunno..  typical female.  Moody critters
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Before and after pic
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poor dear.  To have body dismorphic disorder with a penchant for cosmetic surgeries is bad enough.  But to get the 'rona on top of that?

So sad.  Thoughts and prayers.

Oh, and apparently it's illegal to do anything other than praise Allah in Iran.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


Actually, it can be!  You just need to follow up with sufficient memory inhibiting drugs.  The good stuff is hard to come by if you don't work at a hospital, but I hear enough alcohol will work too.  Also, you will want to stay intoxicated long enough that the offending article has dropped off the front page or you will have to do it all over again.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Didn't we determine that look was a hoax a couple of years ago?


Yes.

Apparently she did this on Instagram to get attention.  Go figure.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How am I going to sleep now? Fark!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She goes from an attractive lady to a dead-eyed zombie?

I don't know what's wrong with some people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!


Here ya go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!

Here ya go
[Fark user image image 850x850]


Thank you sir.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
W
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
T
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also.

The Toucans are relevant to my interest.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!

Here ya go
[Fark user image 850x850]


The plant in the last picture really adds an artistic touch to it don't you think?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"in jail for blasphemy"

Still, the Award for the Best Halloween Costume goes to....
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlueBox: drjekel_mrhyde: Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!

Here ya go
[Fark user image 850x850]

The plant in the last picture really adds an artistic touch to it don't you think?


Now that you point it out.

LOL
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The zombie Angelina Jolie is now on a ventilator after she turned COVID-19 positive while in prison in Iran.


that reporter may as well retire.  it's never going to get better than that sentence.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eat your food, zombie lady, some of us have no brains at all.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, the zombie pick was a combination of makeup and photoshop that was posted as a joke that went all Poe's law.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!

Here ya go
[Fark user image 850x850]


Wow, she goes from a 10 head-on to a 6 from the side. Reminds me of a Seinfeld episode.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlueBox: drjekel_mrhyde: Thrakkorzog: How am I going to sleep now? Fark!

Here ya go
[Fark user image 850x850]

The plant in the last picture really adds an artistic touch to it don't you think?


ITYM "A nice bush between her legs."
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.