(SFGate)   "Everyone needs to stay home on 4/20," warns notorious straight-edge buzzkill... E-40   (sfgate.com) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy, San Francisco, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Bay Area, Rapper E-40, Mayor Breed, Golden Gate Park, E-40, Bay Area locals Friday  
561 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 5:25 PM (1 hour ago)



UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if UB and WD are going to weigh in on this?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically every day in April is 4/20
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all the weed stores are having sales!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home is where your couch is.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the big Hitler Birthday Party is cancelled?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weed noggins probably think their magical narcotic will protect them from coronavirus because reasons.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least ghost ride the whip?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im baking some 1000mg thc mini muffins for 4/20. I'll see you folks again on 4/22
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scarface had COVID-19
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Technically every day in April is 4/20


In a normal year this would have been the biggest weed holiday ever...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: Can we at least ghost ride the whip?


One rider and one ghost per whip, max.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always found marihuana to be a rather antisocial drug. It's actually perfect for lockdown; you can go be high in your dark, dingy drug hole without having to be around anyone else.

Something tells me that all of the people who were standing in hours-long lines "stocking up" already burned through their entire stash. No, they're not addicted or anything...
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ONE LONELY BEASTY I BE!

Beastin'-E-40 (Revenue Retrievin': Overtime Shift) HD
Youtube nV2wWTAE3J8
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The weed noggins probably think their magical narcotic will protect them from coronavirus because reasons.


One blunt to a head.

What's so difficult about that?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: But all the weed stores are having sales!


Seriously. I definitely won't run out by Monday.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIBERATE 4/20!
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
can't working
 
Harlee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The weed noggins probably think their magical narcotic will protect them from coronavirus because reasons.


Your basis for believing that? Other than, of course, the potheads in your imagination?

But it would be funnier 'n hell if it did.

LOL, someone should start that rumor and tell Trump. "SIR! Smoking 100 mg of weed a day kills Gynaflu! You can own the libs and ensure your re-election by using your Godly Powers to strike down the drug laws for weed! Why sir, I think you might even be able to run again in 2024! You will be raised as a GOD!"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I always found marihuana to be a rather antisocial drug. It's actually perfect for lockdown; you can go be high in your dark, dingy drug hole without having to be around anyone else.

Something tells me that all of the people who were standing in hours-long lines "stocking up" already burned through their entire stash. No, they're not addicted or anything...


It's great, all I need to do is inject a few marijuanas a day to make lying on my futon and listening to jazz music positively marvelous.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder if UB and WD are going to weigh in on this?


I liked your joke even if nobody else did
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The weed noggins probably think their magical narcotic will protect them from coronavirus because reasons.


edgy
 
Harlee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: im baking some 1000mg thc mini muffins for 4/20. I'll see you folks again on 4/22


LOL, I was given 14 oz of trim a while back. It didn't smell particularly potent, and I never thought it would amount to much. Put 2 oz in a large pot with water and a pound of butter and let it simmer for six hours. Then filtered it through a steel mesh strainer into the pitcher (and pressed the greenery in a ricer to get the remaining butter). The froze/remelted it 3X. After the final freeze it was a beautiful pale green and the water underneath was crystal clear. Got 10.44 ozs of cannabutter.

Don't know what the dosage is, but I made some Snickerdoodles with it yesterday, and a 2x2 square was pretty damned potent.

LOL, still got 12 oz of trim left. That's a lot of Snickerdoodles.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, the Reefer Madness souls are already out to serve and protect!  The old social norms of "Puff, puff, pass" have been replaced during the pandemic with "everyone bring your own!"
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well yes, because the BSG cast is going to do a live reading of 33. I mean, duh.
 
tirob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: abhorrent1: The weed noggins probably think their magical narcotic will protect them from coronavirus because reasons.

Your basis for believing that? Other than, of course, the potheads in your imagination?


Pure conjecture on abhorrent1's part, of course.

https://hemptoday.net/cbd-covid-19-wa​r​nings/
 
JAYoung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Please Bogart.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I always found marihuana to be a rather antisocial drug. It's actually perfect for lockdown; you can go be high in your dark, dingy drug hole without having to be around anyone else.

Something tells me that all of the people who were standing in hours-long lines "stocking up" already burned through their entire stash. No, they're not addicted or anything...


Maybe those reefer addicts will overdose on their maryjanes and rid us good, decent Christians of their filth

/Don't be like Becky
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People go out on 4/20

/Don't smoke
//Drinks
///Doesn't go out on St. Patrick's Day
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Willie Nelson is throwing an on-line party.  4:20pm central time on 4/20.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A friend with weed, is a friend indeed.
 
