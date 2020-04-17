 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A guy that clearly dresses in the dark wants to tell you how to dress at home   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 4:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, you weren't kidding subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pro-tip:
If the cuffs of your pants fit under the heels of your shoes, you should find a new tailor.
Correction: No tailor would let someone leave their shop looking like that.

Not going to critique the lady (no misogyny here), but that used to be a tablecloth...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody paying me, B*tch
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey arsehole-Don't feel you're important enough to tell me, or anyone else for that matter, how to dress.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like cargo shorts. I ain't wearing long pants in the desert. And all the pockets are very convenient for keeping things. No I don't hike.
 
fatassbastard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Hey arsehole-Don't feel you're important enough to tell me, or anyone else for that matter, how to dress.


^^^^^^^^^
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i refuse to wear pj pants or sweatpants outside of the house.
Today I will break that rule because this guy pissed me off.
fark you 1950's soda jerk, I'll wear what I want to.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wear jeans and a tshirt most days.  Server racks dgaf what I'm wearing.  I wore a polo and Jean's to my last interview.

But I'm pretty highly specialized in my field, so people don't have to like what I'm wearing because they're potentially losing millions of dollars while I'm not working.  I still try to look presentable though
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a buffoon.  Is fashion-negging really a thing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude dresses like he's playing the lead role in a Nevada Institute for the Criminally Insane presentation of "The Music Man".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F*ck you b*tch, I'll wear what I want.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Not going to critique the lady (no misogyny here), but that used to be a tablecloth...


Joke's on you. It's still a tablecloth.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since the majority of workers are criminally underpaid, then who the hell cares?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I shower and get dressed every day but I wore jeans to work anyway. What I recently started doing is wearing shoes all day because my back has been bothering me. I guess I walk around a lot more in the office and my chair there is probably better. Wearing shoes might be misguided but I'm trying anything.
 
warabi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If that dude wants to be uncomfortable due to shallow social expectations that's his business, but I'm definitely gonna be comfy at home.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just finished my fifth week of working from home and I've worn one of three flannel shirts every single day.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Hey arsehole-Don't feel you're important enough to tell me, or anyone else for that matter, how to dress.


Yeah that's my job!

Now tuck in that shirt farking hippy.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


I am reporting this picture
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude's late for his bowling league.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's more than that in the replies, this guy is getting tossed in a Cuisinart.....
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nevada Institute for the Criminally Insane presentation of "The Music Man".


You need a Kickstarter for that. I'm in.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Read the comments, left satisfied.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big 900
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Dude's late for his bowling league.


I was thinking more dominoes game with the other 80 year old Cubans in the retirement home, but yours works too.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No wonder this guy is a dick. I'd be pissed too if Judge Smails' hat farked my mom...
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I wear jeans and a tshirt most days.  Server racks dgaf what I'm wearing.  I wore a polo and Jean's to my last interview.

But I'm pretty highly specialized in my field, so people don't have to like what I'm wearing because they're potentially losing millions of dollars while I'm not working.  I still try to look presentable though


One of the funniest things I ever saw was this contractor show up in a business suit to install some rack appliance we'd bought from them, because they insisted on doing it themselves for quality control, sure, whatever.  It was still a warning sign that shenanigans were in play and as time went on the appliance's capabilities were proven more of being vapour ware that could have been more useful if they'd just packed a couple hair dryers in a server shell and sold us that instead.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I just finished my fifth week of working from home and I've worn one of three flannel shirts every single day.


fark clothes. Turn the heat up to 30c and strip down naked.
Clothes are for the outside world.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Riiiight, whatever you say, biatchtits

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: [Fark user image 346x750]

There's more than that in the replies, this guy is getting tossed in a Cuisinart.....



Maybe when dude is in therapy from the entire internet roasting him, he can work on his wardrobe failure self-esteem issues.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drawstring shorts.  Best damn wardrobe decision I ever made.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what I wear at least 10 months out of the year. Obviously, I'm taking no advice from anyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/And barefoot, no socks around the house.
// Tighty whities and a polo shirt when in bed to hold my cell phone.
/// TMI?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gregscott: This is what I wear at least 10 months out of the year. Obviously, I'm taking no advice from anyone.

[Fark user image 850x566]

/And barefoot, no socks around the house.
// Tighty whities and a polo shirt when in bed to hold my cell phone.
/// TMI?


That is the first shirt I have seen with a belly pocket.
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Screw this guy. I got dressed once this week. The only reason I was wearing pants for my web conference was because I went outside to do it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not sure what the issue is.

Heck, you put another 20-25kg on that guy and gave him less hair, and amazing action figure collection, we could be twins.  I'll have to tell mom when she delivers dinner to the basement.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The responses are EPIC and many are very clever/funny. Wow.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I like cargo shorts. I ain't wearing long pants in the desert. And all the pockets are very convenient for keeping things. No I don't hike.


I am at work wearing cargo pants right now. I guess I should be getting a kick.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: as time went on the appliance's capabilities were proven more of being vapour ware that could have been more useful if they'd just packed a couple hair dryers in a server shell and sold us that instead.


So does that mean the con worked and you were stuck with the shoddy goods, or did you get your money back from Mr Snappy Dresser?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right now I am at the office in jean and a hoodie, the dress code has been burned to the ground and the ashes pissed on for the foreseeable future. I do also enjoy using the halls as my jogging track but I need better shoes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Not going to critique the lady (no misogyny here), but that used to be a tablecloth...


Hold my schnapps...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wore paint-stained sweatpants yesterday.  Got my work done, and no one on any of my calls knew what I had on below my shoulders.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife and I run our business from home regardless so not much has changed for us, aside from the kids being home all the time. We have, however, mandated that everyone put on actual clothes once business hours start. Get up, have breakfast, get dressed, do work. Live life.

It helps, but it's still kind of hard to get motivated. It's weird because our work life hasn't changed much, but the work lives of our clients have changed. All of the schedules have slowed down. 

Stupid pandemic....
 
tnpir
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: [Fark user image 346x750]


Why they gotta drag Knott's in this?  I know it's true, but damn
 
RedT
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Since I am temporarily working from home during this Rona thing, I get up early to workout (you don't see anyone when you are running the hood between 5 -6 am, so yay no mask), but also, there is no way I'm not going to shower after an hour run, so I shower every morning (otherwise I would have to talk myself into it)

The only other rules I made for myself are no PJ's and I have to wear a bra, even if its a sports bra.

Today I am in sweat pants and a race t-shirt.

Not surprisingly, of all the folks I work with who couldn't see me, no one complained.
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: [Fark user image image 346x750]


Savage
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He probably saw someone's mondocock and it ruined his day.

It's true broh, there are monsters everywhere.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.