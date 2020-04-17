 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Join Drew and Dallan, who made a new "mushroom-worthy" background for today's livestream. The news cycle got really silly today. Plus the answer to the question what weird thing did The Pope and a Kenyan governor have in common? 630pm ET   (twitch.tv) divider line
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom-worthy?

Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh?
 
Dance Party [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea who Dallan is
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we all supposed to do shrooms prior?
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dance Party: I have no idea who Dallan is


my mom's lovers. neighbors, i think? anyway, hes cool. youll like him. they bullshiat back and forth and cover non-news stories in an upbeat and sometimes comedic fashion.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
my moms lovers? i didnt type that.

SHENANIGANS
 
fly_gal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

craigzy: my moms lovers? i didnt type that.

SHENANIGANS


bahahaha what did you mean to type?
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
d r e w s  f r i e n d
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dance Party: I have no idea who Dallan is


He's a friend of mine with mad production skills who suggested we do this.  I've known him for a few years now.  So far no one's been injured when we've hung out, but we almost set fire to his neighborhood one time among other things.  Totally an accident
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Drew: Dance Party: I have no idea who Dallan is

He's a friend of mine with mad production skills who suggested we do this.  I've known him for a few years now.  So far no one's been injured when we've hung out, but we almost set fire to his neighborhood one time among other things.  Totally an accident


Dammit, Drew.  Why don't you speak in the third person like a d-bag...would have really enjoyed that filter-pwn.
 
