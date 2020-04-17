 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald)   "Screw the pandemic; I'm reopening my outlet mall"   (omaha.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Shopping mall, Retailing, Pete Ricketts, Omaha, Nebraska, Nebraska Crossing Outlets, Grand opening, Ben Nelson, retail stores  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not Republican areas can't wait to meet their god,  can they?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Running an illegal business?  Congratulations, you're now organized crime.
 
docgrog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
somebody has to be the first to go down the stairs into the dark basement.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only thing sexier than bargains...is danger.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Thug Life
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember when petri dishes were just little things you could hold in your hand. My, how they've grown.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this outlet mall is like Omaha's Disneyworld.
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think this sorta thing will get more common as people get desperate for money.
Can't buy food or pay your rent locked up in your house (mostly)
 
MWShannon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Money over health. That's the American way! 😐
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just ban unhygienic New Yorkers, the morbidly obese and those over 80, and everything will be just fine.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MWShannon: Money over health. That's the American way! 😐


Money over health = Freedom over security
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How useful is having the mall open if most of the stores are still closed and the vast majority of your customers are staying home?

How fun would it be if the Grand Opening was attended by cops who arrested him for breaking the Stay at Home order?
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More common sense solutions from the honest, hard working heartland folk.

Theres a reason you live in farkwater, Nebraska and its not because the world is clamoring for your intellect.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I recently found out that someone associated with US Forces Korea who had a COVID-19 test pending decided to break his quarantine and went to the commissary. The commander of USFK banned said person from all of his bases for two years. I know governors don't have this power, but I wish they could respond to assholes deliberately breaking quarantines in the exact same manner: lock them in their homes and throw away the keys.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll put covid penis masks on the mannequins...if you're going to do something stupid and dangerous, might as well have fun with it.
 
zpaul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can someone explain which party wants restrictions stopped and why that party?   This does not seem like a party related issue.   Some people want to go out and some people want to flatten the curve.  I don't see how it's party related.  In real life when I poll my friends (I'm
Medical) it's 50-50 but I can't  correlate it to a certain party.  How is this political
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Not Republican areas can't wait to meet their god,  can they?


Non-Republicans can't wait for them to meet their god.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
d12gryx1lo44v2.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
