(Cherokee Tribune & Ledger) Weeners Dick gets beaten at State Election Board meeting   (tribuneledgernews.com) divider line
11
A Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a room full of politicians, I'm surprised anyone noticed an extra dick
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like a new member has entered the meeting.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The chair recognizes... Willy!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wiener back in politics?

thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Oh, ELECTION Board meeting...my bad."
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ooooh. Ahhhhh. Stuff my ballot box.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: Ooooh. Ahhhhh. Stuff my ballot box.


Oh no...looks like we were a bit sloppy.  Time for a recount.
 
Marine1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Wiener back in politics?

[thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]


*xXDirtyDongLord69_420Xx has entered the chat*
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

guestguy: "Oh, ELECTION Board meeting...my bad."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like you all have this under control.   well done.  carry on...
 
