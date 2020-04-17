 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald)   Grand Island, Nebraska has more Covid-19 cases than Michigan as Nebraska has no stay-at-home order   (omaha.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Health care, Nebraska, Epidemiology, Public health, Pete Ricketts, Grand Island, Nebraska, Death, Millard Public Schools  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think about taking needed measures during a epidemic in terms of how much and how quickly. Wasting a day hurts not doing anything for two weeks kills people.
When hiking ounces feel like pounds after a few miles, in an epidemic delaying hours kills down the road.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are islands in Nebraska?
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hoax, MAGA farks. Don't worry about it. Go to your churches to pray, eventually it will die down.
Just don't leave your state. We'll get back to normal around you and come in and bulldoze what's left next year.

Next.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is there an island in Nebraska?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?


It is surrounded by a sea of wheat fields.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The politicians keep telling themselves "it is not here," that it is a New York kind of problem. What they aren't getting is it just takes longer to get there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the biggest employer in Grand Island is a meat packing facility.

Glad theyre handling our food.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are losing your grip on the populace. Articles like this are meant to keep a lid on things, but you're going to fail spectacularly.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cases or higher case rate?
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the next election for all of these chuckleheads is decided by "What did you do to stop the spread, and was it effective?"

It won't be, but hoping gives me something to do.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because Grand Island, Michigan has a population of 47, and is one of the most remote places in the continental US. Most of it is an uninhabited island.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_I​s​land_Township,_Michigan
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I believe the biggest employer in Grand Island is a meat packing facility.

Glad theyre handling our food.


Clean all packages before or as soon as you bring them in the house then wash your hands, also wear a mask when shopping and you should be fine
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?


And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: That's because Grand Island, Michigan has a population of 47, and is one of the most remote places in the continental US. Most of it is an uninhabited island.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Is​land_Township,_Michigan


Now this is how you llort
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you farking moron, the article is rate, not count.

I'll start smacking you in the head. When you tell me to stop, I'll choose whether I stop the rate or the count.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?


Missouri River called
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska has proven to be an unspeakable concentration of derp for having so much beautiful elbow room and the Platte.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?


Uh doy...that's where the Nebraskan Navy is docked.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?

Missouri River called


It's on the Platte.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay at home Nebraskans.

There's nothing to do out there.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only does surrounding Hall County now have more cases than any county in Nebraska

Not true. It doesn't have more cases than Hall County.

/pet peeve
//... than any other county in Nebraska
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Stay at home Nebraskans.

There's nothing to do out there.


No legal weed either. I'd go nuts.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally two days ago, a friend of mine linked to an MSNBC article about COVID-19 in Nebraska, and one of his Nebraska friends responded by saying the author of the article doesn't know what she's talking about because she's a beltway reporter who hasn't visited the state herself. She insisted that Nebraskans don't need to be told to stay home because they're doing it voluntarily. The mental gymnastics people will go through to protect their worldview is simultaneously fascinating and terrifying.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?


In the same way that the trailer park at the end of the road is called "Luxury Estates"
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana Packers in Delphi, Indiana reported two cases.  They seem to be taking it seriously. They were also investigated for hiring undocumented workers...an open secret, to be sure...by the Obama Administration, which carried out a corporate colonoscopy run by the IRS.

In Grand Island. I wonder if they
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: Indiana Packers in Delphi, Indiana reported two cases.  They seem to be taking it seriously. They were also investigated for hiring undocumented workers...an open secret, to be sure...by the Obama Administration, which carried out a corporate colonoscopy run by the IRS.

In Grand Island. I wonder if they


...I wonder if they have a caste system where only undocumented and refugees work in packing plants.
 
2of12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If there is any sense of morality and/or decency left in the American people, there's gonna be a whole bunch of birds coming to roost come No0vember.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?


A river runs through it.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CNN this morning:  The southern states won't be hit as hard by COVID.

CNN this afternoon: Rural states burning up with COVID.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2of12: If there is any sense of morality and/or decency left in the American people, there's gonna be a whole bunch of birds coming to roost come No0vember.


Actually...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


You just missed the spring migration, but there's the fall migration to look forward to.

/It's an impressive number of big birds.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: CNN this morning:  The southern states won't be hit as hard by COVID.

CNN this afternoon: Rural states burning up with COVID.


CNN also told the country they should be more worried about the flu than COVID.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: CNN this morning:  The southern states won't be hit as hard by COVID.

CNN this afternoon: Rural states burning up with COVID.


Southern does not equal rural.

Georgia and North Carolina have populations of over 10 million people, Texas close to 30 million. All three states have major cities. OTOH, pretty much all of Maine, NH, and VT is by definition, rural.
 
Marine1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: CNN this morning:  The southern states won't be hit as hard by COVID.

CNN this afternoon: Rural states burning up with COVID.


Nebraska isn't a southern state?
 
geoduck42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

Uh doy...that's where the Nebraskan Navy is docked.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?


Ive been to Grand Island NE more times than I could count.  I can think of at least two things wrong with the name of the city.
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gee, Maud, maybe all them sickers ain't stayin' in New Yawk..
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grand Island is a city in central Nebraska. The sleek Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer traces the area's early history. In restored Burlington Station, Tri-City Model Railroad Association exhibits a sprawling model of mid-20th-century Grand Island. Southwest of the city, Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center offers trails, a butterfly garden and blinds for viewing migrating sandhill cranes along the Platte River.

I just wanted to point out that they have a sleek museum.  Sleek, that is all.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geoduck42: SirEattonHogg: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

Uh doy...that's where the Nebraskan Navy is docked.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x344]


No snark - Very interesting.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?


It looks grand if you are a fur trapper in a canoe.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Trocadero: Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?

And how the fark could it ever be considered Grand?

Missouri River called



It called long-distance because it's a 2.5 hour drive from Grand Island.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alternate Headline: Michigan has more Covid-19 cases than Nebraska even though Michigan has a stay-at-home order.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: I believe the biggest employer in Grand Island is a meat packing facility.

Glad theyre handling our food.


This is very close to the real reason for the high numbers in GI.

Outside of the Omaha metro/Lincoln areas the areas being hardest hit are those with meat packing facilities: Grand Island, South Sioux City, Hastings, etc. These industries have huge numbers of immigrant workers, many of whom speak little to no English and are required to work in close proximity with each other. The packers have been extremely resistant to instituting safeguards for their workers and need a giant finger pointed at them for the COVID_19 numbers in those cities.

I can dig up an article if someone wants verification, but authorities have stated that they've had trouble informing many of these workers of the danger and of the things that they can do to limit exposure. Once again, this is on the packers endangering their workers and deserve every bit of criticism that can be heaped upon them.

None of these factors point their finger at Nebraska not having a mandatory stay at home order for the explosion of cases in GI.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is there an island in Nebraska?


I involuntarily live in NE (job), and wondered about that when I moved here,

Apparently, before farming lowered the level of the Platte River, it really was an enormous island where the Platte and Wood River came together.

The Platte River is a major component of the Oregon Trail, and if you ever played the game, you went through the Grand Island area between Big Blue River and Fort Kearney.  Sort of.

The town moved south of the where the island used to be when the railroad came through.

There are actual intelligent people in NE, but we are VASTLY outnumbered by mouth breathers.

That includes the Governor, who's only accomplishment to date was falling out of the right vagina.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: You guys are losing your grip on the populace. Articles like this are meant to keep a lid on things, but you're going to fail spectacularly.


Quizzicaldog.jog
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: You guys are losing your grip on the populace. Articles like this are meant to keep a lid on things, but you're going to fail spectacularly.

Quizzicaldog.jog


I don't doubt that.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Literally two days ago, a friend of mine linked to an MSNBC article about COVID-19 in Nebraska, and one of his Nebraska friends responded by saying the author of the article doesn't know what she's talking about because she's a beltway reporter who hasn't visited the state herself. She insisted that Nebraskans don't need to be told to stay home because they're doing it voluntarily. The mental gymnastics people will go through to protect their worldview is simultaneously fascinating and terrifying.


The monkeys at the zoo are fascinating to watch. When they start throwing shiat everywhere, then they become terrifying.
 
