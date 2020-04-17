 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Joe Buck responds to the request for him to do play-by-play for adult websites   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1019 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 17 Apr 2020 at 2:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Niiiice
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That is the first time I have ever enjoyed Joe Buck's commentary on anything. LOL
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gotta give it to you, Joe, you nailed that one.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well ain't that a pisser.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
boomerpdx.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dave Goucher would occasionally do play-by-play of movies on Toucher and Rich:

Bruins announcer Dave Goucher narrates movies (Toucher and Rich)
Youtube t2OVwopVaJM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm amazed that Joe took a break from giving Troy Aikman the moon eyes long enough to tweet that.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Marv Albert, please pick up the white courtesy phone.  Marv Albert to the wh..."
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: "Marv Albert, please pick up the white courtesy phone.  Marv Albert to the wh..."


YEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSS!
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If there's any overlap between foot fetishists and golden shower fetishists, there's a niche for him.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's paying for porn?  What an idiot.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, I was expecting him to tell them to piss off.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Classy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Wow, I was expecting him to tell them to piss off.


That's actually his favorite fetish...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: That is the first time I have ever enjoyed Joe Buck's commentary on anything. LOL


I never would have believed it had I not heard his episodes myself, but Joe Buck is a pretty good recurring guest on Pardon My Take.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: That is the first time I have ever enjoyed Joe Buck's commentary on anything. LOL


Comment of the year right here, folks.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image 850x478]

Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.


Absolutely LOVE that show.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: groppet: [Fark user image 850x478]

Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.

Absolutely LOVE that show.


He's great on Brockmire
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.


I came here for Jim Brockmire, and I leave sassyfied.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Contrabulous Flabtraption: That is the first time I have ever enjoyed Joe Buck's commentary on anything. LOL

Comment of the year right here, folks.


Hey. You there. You're a good person. Thanks.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Eli WhiskeyDik: groppet: [Fark user image 850x478]

Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.

Absolutely LOVE that show.

He's great on Brockmire


Everything about Brockmire is great.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would be permanently turned off if he did dialogue in a porn

"She said she is coming. Better get ready"
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a Wisconsinite with ears, fark Joe Buck!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Crewmannumber6: Eli WhiskeyDik: groppet: [Fark user image 850x478]

Always like when they poke fun at him on Brockmire.

Absolutely LOVE that show.

He's great on Brockmire

Everything about Brockmire is great.


For the past three years I've been using the Jewish cemetery line on home run calls
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who the hell is Joe Buck? Does he like to do what his name implies with rhymes?
 
rmyoung87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that just ruin adult entertainment the way his commentary ruins sports viewing? People watch it to get excitable, not to be bored to tear or agitated at something stupid said.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.