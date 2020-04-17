 Skip to content
(Metro)   Three years ago, I got drunk and bought a boat on eBay   (metro.co.uk) divider line
spongeboob
1 hour ago  
Second happiest day of your life is the day you buy a boat

Happiest?

The day you sell it
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
Nice boat.
 
spongeboob
59 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie
48 minutes ago  
183. Summer congestion on the canals as I take the narrowboat cruising
Youtube LPtfH4-_pVM


If narrowboating appeals to you, check out this guy's channel.  

I could see myself doing that for a couple years.  Looks fun..
 
markie_farkie
37 minutes ago  
This boat looks nice.

FOR SALE - Green Matters, 60' Trad 2007 Johnathan Wilson / Fernwood
Youtube 9OQS2iJzDxg
 
guestguy
32 minutes ago  
I, for one, enjoy motorboating quite a bit...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
28 minutes ago  
She's cute and prone to terrible decisions. My type of girl.
 
Tyee
24 minutes ago  
That has happened to me...the got drunk and woke up owning a boat thing.
 
OgreMagi
23 minutes ago  
Getting drunk before buying a boat isn't required, but it helps.
 
fragMasterFlash
22 minutes ago  
I'd be her Eldin Bernecky...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler
22 minutes ago  
Apparently, you have to be a gypsy and keep moving every so often.

Also: Apparently, it's called a "Weed hatch."
 
powhound
18 minutes ago  

Tyee: That has happened to me...the got drunk and woke up owning a boat thing.


I *think* the only time I drunk bought something was a domain name.
 
WTFDYW
16 minutes ago  
Cool story.
 
Chevello
15 minutes ago  

Tyee: That has happened to me...the got drunk and woke up owning a boat thing.


You're lucky. I was sober when I bought mine.

I did get drunk and celebrate when I sold it though.
 
ReapTheChaos
11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Second happiest day of your life is the day you buy a boat

Happiest?

The day you sell it


Truer words have never been spoken. Every single person I've known who's bought a boat or jet ski has had the same experience. The first season, they're out in the lake every weekend. The second season, they might get out 4-5 times. After that, it's parked next to the garage under a tarp while they desperately try to sell it for less than they still owe on it.
 
mikalmd
10 minutes ago  
If it fly , floats or farks , Rent it ..
 
booztravlr
9 minutes ago  
'I don't miss the outdoors so much, as when I open my curtains in the morning it feels like I'm already in it.'

When she opens her curtains, I feel like I'm already in it too.
 
snoopy2zero
9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [YouTube video: 183. Summer congestion on the canals as I take the narrowboat cruising]

If narrowboating appeals to you, check out this guy's channel.  

I could see myself doing that for a couple years.  Looks fun..


I love his  channel and yes seems like a great way to spend a few years or more.
 
lycanth
9 minutes ago  
Does she need a first mate?
 
Spirit Hammer
6 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: spongeboob: Second happiest day of your life is the day you buy a boat

Happiest?

The day you sell it

Truer words have never been spoken. Every single person I've known who's bought a boat or jet ski has had the same experience. The first season, they're out in the lake every weekend. The second season, they might get out 4-5 times. After that, it's parked next to the garage under a tarp while they desperately try to sell it for less than they still owe on it.


Absolutely. Even though the day rates are a little steep, its still FAR more realistic to rent one from the marina.
Plus I don't have to clean / fix it myself after each outing.
 
johndalek
5 minutes ago  
Always wanted to live on a boat.
 
Skyd1v
4 minutes ago  

Tyee: That has happened to me...the got drunk and woke up owning a boat thing.


*internet fistbump*

Still got it, although I haven't taken it out in 2 years.  Thankfully it's a small enough boat I can store it out back, instead of having to pay for a mooring slip.
 
GungFu
3 minutes ago  
That was kinda boring. I expected more. I'd be more compelled to read all of it if it had started with...

Dear Penthouse forum,

Three years ago, I got drunk and bought a boat on eBay. Soon, I learned that going up and down the canal didn't always mean with my boat...
 
R.O.U.S
1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LPtfH4-_​pVM]

If narrowboating appeals to you, check out this guy's channel.  

I could see myself doing that for a couple years.  Looks fun..


This channel is great, I could spend hours just watching the scenery go by!
 
