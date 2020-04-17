 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Local small business Ruth's Chris steakhouse gets a generous 20 million to help during these trying times, or a national chain that sells overpriced steaks takes money meant for small businesses   (nypost.com) divider line
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Rush Limbaugh's favorite steak house.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The aid was in proportion to how much they gave Republicans, right?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ah yes, Rush Limbaugh's favorite steak house.


Says it all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Scum.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't suprise me their normal patrons are not still buying, $100 steaks just aren't the same in Styrofoam containers
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Until that place starts serving cuts of Chris, its name is an affront to the English language.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that a question? I pick the second one.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And I'm still not sure where my stimulus money is. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't need it but it would be nice to know what's going on.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: And I'm still not sure where my stimulus money is. [Fark user image 425x471]
Don't need it but it would be nice to know what's going on.


Trump's Jared Fraudhouse probably got it by mistake.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our store was approved for a PPP loan, but it is not funded. Good to see where the money went. We only need low 5 figures.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please don't touch the plate. Its 500 degrees.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: powhound: And I'm still not sure where my stimulus money is. [Fark user image 425x471]
Don't need it but it would be nice to know what's going on.

Trump's Jared Fraudhouse probably got it by mistake.


No shiat, right? Wouldn't surprise me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Doesn't suprise me their normal patrons are not still buying, $100 steaks just aren't the same in Styrofoam containers


Pfft, don't be silly...they just hand you that scalding-hot plate directly.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know, big chains employee lots of people. So, this is for them.

We can't just fund the companies that liberals like.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, they too have closed restaurants and their employees are out of work...and you know, they have a certain lifestyle that they've become accustomed to that frankly, local restaurants can't match.

So how are they going to make ends meet? Cough up savings? That's for down payments on large items or retirement, we aren't supposed to dip in there. That's why poor people are poor after all.

/sarcasm
//hopefully that was obvious
///a little peeved at the grifting allowed my fellow man
 
johndalek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well where do you think Goldman Sachs people go for lunch?
 
LessO2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Follow the money.....how much did Ruth's Chris donate to Trump campaign?
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Save room for the white chocolate bread pudding.  I highly recommend.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah from the "Didn't see that coming. *wink wink nudge nudge*" file.
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wtf is going on in that headline
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dinner delivered by Dominican Republic pool boys.
 
Likwit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine with a bar has a crack accountant who had their paperwork ready almost instantly when all this was announced. He did not get any money.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: You know, big chains employee lots of people. So, this is for them.

We can't just fund the companies that liberals like.


We should be helping actual small businesses though.  A normal persons definition of a small business isn't close to what the government considers a small business.  100-500 employees is not a small business.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I own a small business that employs 5 people. We're doing better than a lot of businesses so far, but it's getting tougher.

I applied for the $10,000 EIDL, which is now likely to be only $5,000 at most, but I haven't even heard a whisper about it since I put in my application.

I was told I had to so my PPP application through my current bank, a small local bank. The day after the PPP went live they had a form to fill out to say you were interested in applying. They had me prepare some paperwork and told me a loan officer would contact me soon to take my application. 2 days ago I called the bank and said that there were articles stating that the PPP program was running out of money. They told me not to worry about it, I was on the list, and I'd hear from my loan officer soon. The next morning, I got an email from my bank stating that the PPP was, indeed, out of money.

I haven't received my stimulus check. My mother, a cancer patient who lives with me and is on social security, has not received her stimulus check.

So far, this system has failed me completely. And I'm in much better shape than many people out there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The restaurants are franchises, so yeah, they are a small business.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are quite a few businesses on the list in Florida that make one think "WTF?"  Same person listed as owner does draw ones attention when scanning the list.

Same owner of franchises with multiple locations, each applied separately per location - those owners received hundreds of thousands. They pay their workers minimum wage. They are still selling product even if it is curbside. 1000 businesses received loans, the other 37K who applied are SOL
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Destructor: You know, big chains employee lots of people. So, this is for them.

We can't just fund the companies that liberals like.


Big chains also have more capital to carry them through times like this...I certainly wouldn't argue against them receiving anything, but I do think smaller businesses should be prioritized.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Our store was approved for a PPP loan, but it is not funded. Good to see where the money went. We only need low 5 figures.


Our business just got our low 5 figures deposited in one of our accounts this afternoon - now it's my job to document where it all goes (min. 75% to p/r, balance to emp benefits, leases & utilities allowed.)
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Until that place starts serving cuts of Chris, its name is an affront to the English language.


If you know a little history of the chain...

/ it's a tender subject
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CptnSpldng: BadReligion: Our store was approved for a PPP loan, but it is not funded. Good to see where the money went. We only need low 5 figures.

Our business just got our low 5 figures deposited in one of our accounts this afternoon - now it's my job to document where it all goes (min. 75% to p/r, balance to emp benefits, leases & utilities allowed.)


Correction. low 6 figures.
 
