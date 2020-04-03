 Skip to content
(Insider)   Zoom has to watch out for who-ha's and dingles now that people are using it for online sex parties   (insider.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who doesn't want to put the boom boom boom in the Zoom Zoom?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that what Chaturbate's for?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to get Zoom Sesame Street for my 6 year old....this country is gong straight to hell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Berry - My Ding-A-Ling (1972)
Youtube UaEC-lWSlmI
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what do you use it for Subby?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How hard can it be to detect porn in a zoom conference?

if theres not porn wait 5 minutes and there will be.
 
mariner314
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Who doesn't want to put the boom boom boom in the Zoom Zoom?


You win
 
dexman0614
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article is useless without pics.......
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Who doesn't want to put the boom boom boom in the Zoom Zoom?


just shake ya rump!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it's on the internet, people will figure out a way to use it for sex and/or porn. Instead of spending all that time and money trying to stop them, why not just have an over 18 section for people who want to get their freak on?
 
skinink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The good news is you can have 40 minutes to use Zoom for free in order to get off. The better news is that I only need two minutes.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given the myriad of security problems with Zoom, I'm betting that people's sexy-time Zoom sessions will end up being blackmail material.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just make a VR program for virtual meetings and we will be full on 'Demolition Man'...
 
asymptonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Proving that they don't really have end to end encryption.
 
