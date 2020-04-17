 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   How the rich secluded themselves with good food and wine - during the Black Death   (theconversation.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(Guardian, today)

As a role model for living through lockdown, one might not immediately turn to King Henry VIII - a monarch better known for his acquisitive attitude to monasteries and wives than his habits for solitude and quiet contemplation.

In fact, argues a leading expert in the period, Henry was very familiar with quarantine - and there are lessons we can learn from this unlikeliest of figures when it comes to his approach to confinement.

In a new book, Eleri Lynn, the curator of the royal dress collection at Historic Royal Palaces, argues among other things that both Henry and his daughter Elizabeth I, despite their reliance on elaborate performance when in public, drew comfort from confined, private spaces, seeing small things and spaces as symbolically more meaningful.

"Henry would often place himself in self-isolation whenever there was even a hint of fever or plague or sweating sickness around," said Lynn, with his servants only allowed to pass meals through hatches in a door.
For all his love of jousting and great sporting events, the king had secret private rooms beyond even his privy chambers - "the tiniest of rooms, where it was just him and his books, and his musical instruments".
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(FTA) in rural areas, laborers died "like brute beasts rather than human beings; night and day, with never a doctor to attend them."

But of course that's not going to happen to those lovely MAGA folk with their First World medical facilities in Kentucky etc
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
By God, it's Amontillado!  An entire cask of it!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjjt: "Henry would often place himself in self-isolation whenever there was even a hint of fever or plague or sweating sickness around," said Lynn, with his servants only allowed to pass meals through hatches in a door.


Didn't he also bugger off to remote castles whenever a sickness appeared?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Edgar Allen Poe, red courtesy phone please. Edgar Allen Poe, red courtesy phone.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KidKorporate: By God, it's Amontillado!  An entire cask of it!


Wrong one.  You're thinking of The Masque of the Red Death.
 
