 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Used to getting their own way, boomers don't like being told they have to sacrifice like their parents and grandparents did or their children and grandchildren do   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, United States, public transit, biggest change, state capital, defiance of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, public health orders, rural farm, right-wing agitators  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers want anything more important than themselves found and shot.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millenials aren't big fans of it either.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only it was just the Boomers.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size



The man jutted his chin out and pulled his shoulders back.
"This is America," he spat. "You can't tell me what I gotta wear."

A store can farking tell you what to wear or not wear. They reserve the right to deny service for various reasons, some of which may be related to how you are dressed. Airlines, clubs, bars and all manner of businesses have some form of dress code. The mask thing may be mandated by some government official but the stores are going along with it, so now it's their code too. Whether the masks are helpful or safety theater, the stores have done the math and if it makes more costumers feel safe and increases sales during this lean period *and* helps to limit their liability if they get sued by employees who get sick, then it is a good business move. So being asked to wear a mask to shop is basically driven by capitalism. Nothing could be more American than that.
 
talan123
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?


That boomers went through all that crap because of their parents and then turned around did the exact same thing to their kids but made sure they had less economic opportunity?
 
inelegy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, by all means let's elect another Boomer.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.
 
brilett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talan123: Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?

That boomers went through all that crap because of their parents and then turned around did the exact same thing to their kids but made sure they had less economic opportunity?


Yeah - Boomers never should have had kids so the cycle would be broken.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talan123: Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?

That boomers went through all that crap because of their parents and then turned around did the exact same thing to their kids but made sure they had less economic opportunity?


Why didn't she just write that, instead? Be honest for a change?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, Republicans have an artificial census cohort up on the Who We Can Blame list?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inelegy: So, by all means let's elect another Boomer.


Biden is not a boomer. He's actually too old for that. WW2 was still going on when he was born.
Someone could even do a campaign ad that basically says:

Biden not a boomer
Trump = Boomer
The choice is clear.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My dad is taking it seriously. He's in Michigan, and the only thing he's pissed about is not being allowed to take out his boat.

Doesn't stop him though lol. But he's maintaining social distancing at least.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Generations."
The last acceptable target for bigotry.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?


None of those required universal sacrifice the way this does (and WWII, which she mentions).  She even mentions 9/11, which required sacrifice for some but not most.

"The nation has seen other conflicts, other financial and health crises, but not any that required every single American to sacrifice in some way. "
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Then set an example instead of pointing fingers, you worthless little assholes.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So this guy is getting pissy over rules to enter private property.  Why do I suspect that if you went wandering around on *his* private property without permission, he'd likely yell and scream at you at the very least?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sacrifice = what they would normally be begging to do if they described their dream scenario
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?


White, middle class young republican Nixon supporters far outnumbered the rest of us
Why does no one seem to remember this?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?


These two were done before Boomers reached majority.
 
Program User
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.


More pronounced in... ... Boomers.

There's a good reason they're called the "me" generation, and it's got nothing to do with all these "mes" sacrificing.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Are my parents the only boomers taking this seriously?  Just the other day my mom screamed over the phone, "I DONT WANT TO SEE ANOTHER PERSON FOR MONTHS!"
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jesus.  Are my parents the only boomers taking this seriously?  Just the other day my mom screamed over the phone, "I DONT WANT TO SEE ANOTHER PERSON FOR MONTHS!"


That might just be your effect on her rather than her views on coronavirus.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.


This.

I went to the grocery store on Wednesday. Most people of all ages were wearing masks and gloves. The people not wearing either ranged from 20-70.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.


This^^^^.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.


Yeah, this.  My Korean War boomer baby husband went down to work on the boat (you can't just leave a commercial piece of "equipment" alone, she's high maintenance...something about hydraulics this time).  Mask and gloves.  He'd be alone on the boat, so he should have been fine.   Then, a fellow fisherman, a early 40 something comes over and starts biatching about the COVID hoax, not wearing gloves while handling fish he was selling and really trying to not oblige the social distancing.  He actually called it a hoax.  Of course, this is the same guy who actually kicked my husband in the butt because Mr. Fidalgo was voting for Clinton,   Something about taking our guns or something.

This whole thing has been hard on my social butterfly husband.   And yet, he is trying hard.   The kids?   Not so sure.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Nadie_AZ: I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?

These two were done before Boomers reached majority.


No generation reaches a majority.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.

This^^^^.


Yeah - it's a little off topic, but I'm really getting sick of hearing it.
The Boomers are mean, selfish old bastards.
The Mils are whiny, self centered avocado toast eaters who refuse to buy the right things.
The Zoomers are lazy little f**ks who just want to vape weed all day.
If you posted the same shiat about black folks or Jews it would never get greened. - and with damn good reason.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: ViolentEastCoastCity: Jesus.  Are my parents the only boomers taking this seriously?  Just the other day my mom screamed over the phone, "I DONT WANT TO SEE ANOTHER PERSON FOR MONTHS!"

That might just be your effect on her rather than her views on coronavirus.


Probably.  I'm an only child and still not the favorite.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jesus.  Are my parents the only boomers taking this seriously?  Just the other day my mom screamed over the phone, "I DONT WANT TO SEE ANOTHER PERSON FOR MONTHS!"


No, but hating on Boomers (or Millennials or Gen Xers) is easy and gets clicks, so we get ageist screeds.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In this day of social distancing, we have become Soviet Russia. We have to wait an hour in line at the grocery store to buy a loaf of bread and some TP.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: KitchenBacon: the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.

This^^^^.

Yeah - it's a little off topic, but I'm really getting sick of hearing it.
The Boomers are mean, selfish old bastards.
The Mils are whiny, self centered avocado toast eaters who refuse to buy the right things.
The Zoomers are lazy little f**ks who just want to vape weed all day.
If you posted the same shiat about black folks or Jews it would never get greened. - and with damn good reason.


Not only that, it's inconsistent and the popular narrative changes depending on whatever narrative wants to be pushed through.

Sept. 2019 - Every other Farker was replying with "Ok boomer." People openly talked about how they can't wait for boomers to die so all their problems magically get fixed.

March 2020 - "Oh no all the boomers are dying we have to save them!"

April 2020 - "Look at these Boomers in Lansing, MI. I hope all boomers die"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?


I suspect a lot of people think Boomer is a term for conservative Borg.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: If only it was just the Boomers.


THIS.

"This is America," he spat. "You can't tell me what I gotta wear."

I hear this from idiots of all ages groups.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?

White, middle class young republican Nixon supporters far outnumbered the rest of us
Why does no one seem to remember this?


Because it isn't true? Because even if it was, the majority does not erase the minority? Because Nixon was out on his ass in six years, and boomers aren't farking defined by a single farking POTUS?
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lycanth: edmo: If only it was just the Boomers.

THIS.

"This is America," he spat. "You can't tell me what I gotta wear."

I hear this from idiots of all ages groups.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: jso2897: KitchenBacon: the_innkeeper: That's not "boomers", that's the "rugged individualism" cult, who think that no one can tell them what to do or when they are misbehaving.

It cuts across every age and demographic, but more pronounced in some.

This^^^^.

Yeah - it's a little off topic, but I'm really getting sick of hearing it.
The Boomers are mean, selfish old bastards.
The Mils are whiny, self centered avocado toast eaters who refuse to buy the right things.
The Zoomers are lazy little f**ks who just want to vape weed all day.
If you posted the same shiat about black folks or Jews it would never get greened. - and with damn good reason.

Not only that, it's inconsistent and the popular narrative changes depending on whatever narrative wants to be pushed through.

Sept. 2019 - Every other Farker was replying with "Ok boomer." People openly talked about how they can't wait for boomers to die so all their problems magically get fixed.

March 2020 - "Oh no all the boomers are dying we have to save them!"

April 2020 - "Look at these Boomers in Lansing, MI. I hope all boomers die"


Well, bigotry is stupid - and always has to be walked back, sooner or later.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: Nadie_AZ: Interesting.
I wonder if the Vietnam era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Civil Rights Era was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Women's Rights movement was an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the Gay community saw the AIDS epidemic as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the farmers in much of the nation saw the loss of their farms to foreclosure as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the workers in the rust belt saw the loss of their jobs and way of life as an era of sacrifice?
I wonder if the black community saw the War on Drugs and its devastating destruction of their communities as an era of sacrifice?

What is she going on about again?

None of those required universal sacrifice the way this does (and WWII, which she mentions).  She even mentions 9/11, which required sacrifice for some but not most.

"The nation has seen other conflicts, other financial and health crises, but not any that required every single American to sacrifice in some way. "


The draft for Vietnam is something I would consider a universal sacrifice, even if the people getting farked were mostly the poor and others who couldn't find an excuse
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inelegy: So, by all means let's elect another Boomer.


"I'm Joe Biden, and I forgot this message."
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Venn diagram of those who refuse to wear a mask in the middle of a pandemic and those who believe women shouldn't be allowed topless in public is one in the same.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I'm Donald Trump, and gobbledy screech boop covfefe!"
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Boomers are mean, selfish old bastards.
The Mils are whiny, self centered avocado toast eaters who refuse to buy the right things.
The Zoomers are lazy little f**ks who just want to vape weed all day.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In this thread?  If you guessed Boomers Being Defensive, you won the prize!

That prize is a demand to speak to your supervisor.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: None of those required universal sacrifice the way this does


I'd sure like to see your list of universal sacrifices.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm here to tell you that none of you assholes like to be told that you have to sacrifice anything, and as far as I know, you never have.

Not getting everything you ever wanted from our glorious glutted economy isn't a "sacrifice."  That's just the way life is.  Sorry, snowflakes.  I know, the ads lied to you.  Keep posting on facebook, and I bet there'll be another thing you can be jealous of along in another five seconds, you little brainwashed gluttons.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guess who runs all your favorite behavior modification websites?  BOOMERS.     LOL
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Jesus.  Are my parents the only boomers taking this seriously?  Just the other day my mom screamed over the phone, "I DONT WANT TO SEE ANOTHER PERSON FOR MONTHS!"



My boomer parents are actually being very careful. My old man is a retired veterinarian, specializing in farm production, so he has some basic understanding of the science of outbreaks. He's basically seen it in chickens and pigs. Not an exact comparison but he doesn't just go with what he knows, he understands what it means to defer to the expertise of others.

He is holding my mom and brother "hostage" in the house and designated himself as the shopper for supplies. Set up a disinfecting station in the laundry room that leads from the garage to change clothes and clean shoes when he returns. He's not going to visit his mother-in-law since he's at the biggest risk of passing on the disease if he becomes infected while by doing the shopping (so not all downsides... j/k... he loves grandma). My mom is the designated person to see her mother every other day to make sure she's doing ok... grandma is 93 and also taking precautions.

And my old man keeps reading stuff about it. I mentioned that I was using a hydrogen peroxide spray bottle for disinfection of hands and cotton masks and he sent me articles about the various disinfecting agents being compared. He knows that I had HP around the house because I use it on a one-to-one ratio with water as a mouth wash and wanted me to see the part of the article that to kill viruses on surfaces, I shouldn't water it down. (I already knew that but he wanted to make sure). But you gotta water it down for mouth use or it will fark up your gums.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.