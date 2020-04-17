 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Penis-mask girl has raised $56K for non-profit, so far   (kutv.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Utah mother, Sociology  
posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 2:54 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is disappointing. I was hoping for something far more vulgar.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The mask is definitely an improvement.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.


"My God, it's full of penises"
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jfclark27: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.

"My God, it's full of penises"


Oops didn't mean to comment under you
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
?

global2019-static-cdn.kikuu.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her lower doesn't match her upper!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Im guessing this is the new way to do handstands on the beach in a bikini.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.


Yikes
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can see mine on 56k any day, if you know what I mean.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2of12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mindy Vincent is exactly the hero we need.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Walking around with a face strap-on would probably be even more effective at keeping people away.

I'd post a pic but not sure if the modmins (huh, auto correct wanted mormons, same difference) would approve
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.


Dammit, I suspected she had a jawline like a seasoned boxer, and she does
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weirdest boner. Now.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.


Way to be a complete asshole. I am willing to bet she looks a lot better than you do.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
awww. they're in all shapes, curves and colors, and with little spurts to boot. adorable
/now we just need an aspiring entrepreneur to come up with tiddy masks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jorgie: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.

Way to be a complete asshole. I am willing to bet she looks a lot better than you do.


She probably cleans up well. In that pic, looks like she hasn't washed her hair in 3 weeks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: awww. they're in all shapes, curves and colors, and with little spurts to boot. adorable
/now we just need an aspiring entrepreneur to come up with tiddy masks.


I found a nipple mask, I think...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jorgie: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.

Way to be a complete asshole. I am willing to bet she looks a lot better than you do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: ?

[global2019-static-cdn.kikuu.com image 600x600]


You are marked as one of my favorites but I am not going to be able to sleep tonight after seeing that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zippythechimp: cowgirl toffee: ?

[global2019-static-cdn.kikuu.com image 600x600]

You are marked as one of my favorites but I am not going to be able to sleep tonight after seeing that.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
toplessrobot.comView Full Size
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Thug Life
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 395x170]

Thug Life


Darn... wrong thread
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: awww. they're in all shapes, curves and colors, and with little spurts to boot. adorable
/now we just need an aspiring entrepreneur to come up with tiddy masks.


Check the website.

Vagina masks too
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jorgie: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 450x253]

The mask is definitely an improvement.

Way to be a complete asshole. I am willing to bet she looks a lot better than you do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
