(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Fark-ready headline: "I want my kids to get coronavirus - and you should too"   (cincinnati.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Medicine, Health care, health care systems, medical staff, state government, ill people, mass disobedience, domestic violence  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, fine.

I want your kids to get coronavirus.

Happy now?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Bye.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is stopping you.

Of course if you are successful we shall call CPS.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, we'll set up a summer camp to hold the kids at while they're infected. Everyone who wants to do this, contact 1-800-755-4769 and tell them you'd like them to come pick up your child. They might argue that they're only for newborns, but if you pressure them I'm sure they'll find someone to come pick up your kid.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cincinnatti is the Ohio of the midwest.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This isn't the chicken pox, asshole.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes. That is definitely an opinion.
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone took out a million dollar life insurance policy on each one of his crotch fruit.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Cincinnatti is the Ohio of the midwest.


I see what you did there.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure they thought through their plan...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just lock the kids in a car on a hot day or something?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TheBlackrose: This isn't the chicken pox, asshole.

Cannot be emphasized enough.

And, again, stupid people are gonna be stupid. The key is to recognize their stupidity and ignore it, whether it comes from morons like this or the President of the United States.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where the idea that getting coronavirus makes you permanently immune (or immune long enough to last until a vaccine is developed) comes from is a mystery.  We literally have no idea of the immunity levels conferred by infection, with some initial evidence that it's not long at all, so infecting all our kids is a recipe for pandemic disaster.

In short, fark this guy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If these kids survive, I hope they grow up to put this brain-dead arsehole into the sh*ttiest most infested rest home imaginable.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone take this idiot's kids away now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Irisclara: Yes. That is definitely an opinion.


Someone should have told this guy that old saying about opinions. They're like garage band mixtapes: nobody wants to hear yours.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like somebody who is so farking useless they have to be an opinion writer should be listened to.

Look, asshole, it's NOT like pox - reinfection is possible. It's also highly contagious, so you are risking lives that aren't "yours" to risk (as though you have the right to risk your own kid's life, you prick) and denying others the right to NOT infect people.

Sounds a lot like the "I'd rather have a dead kid than an embarrassing one" arguments of the anti-vax bastards. "Your" children's lives are not yours.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Like somebody who is so farking useless they have to be an opinion writer should be listened to.

Look, asshole, it's NOT like pox - reinfection is possible. It's also highly contagious, so you are risking lives that aren't "yours" to risk (as though you have the right to risk your own kid's life, you prick) and denying others the right to NOT infect people.

Sounds a lot like the "I'd rather have a dead kid than an embarrassing one" arguments of the anti-vax bastards. "Your" children's lives are not yours.


You can be reinfected by chicken pox an unlimited number of times.  You won't get a productive infection because there is little antigenic drift.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a farked-up way of saying "I never wanted kids in the first place."
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People always assume it won't be them who get severe symptoms.
You can have a bad issue with it without it killing you too, how long does someone need to be on oxygen before it bankrupts the typical american?
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd say "you first Ahole", but he offered to sacrifice his children, which he failed to identify so others could protect their kids from his. I did notice, yes, I read the article, unless I missed this important point, that he did not offer to CATCH IT HIMSELF
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm, he talks about science and what not but fails to recognize this isn't a one and done, it can come back and get you again and again and again if it likes. It's not chicken pox.

I understand the fear of people not getting a check and trying to get unemployment in Ohio is almost impossible right now due to backlogs. But we got to be smart about the reopening and I think doing it in stages as they are discussing would be the smart thing to do. Not Corona party and open up everything...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe a field trip to the morgue would set them straight.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Like somebody who is so farking useless they have to be an opinion writer should be listened to.

Look, asshole, it's NOT like pox - reinfection is possible. It's also highly contagious, so you are risking lives that aren't "yours" to risk (as though you have the right to risk your own kid's life, you prick) and denying others the right to NOT infect people.

Sounds a lot like the "I'd rather have a dead kid than an embarrassing one" arguments of the anti-vax bastards. "Your" children's lives are not yours.


Yeah, we also don't know what is going to happen long term. Chickenpox likes to hide out for decades then reemerges as shingles.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
7% of kids in Ohio, ~185000, live with their Grandparents as primary caregivers. What are you going to do, stick them in bubbles? Because they'll end up transferring covid from whatever disease factory you send them too to the most vulnerable populations.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Although it's not completely unknown for a young child to die of this, it's certainly unlikely.

From the available data, only one young child in the States has died from Coronavirus.

The Chinese data was similar.

cases among children and teens aged 10 to 19 are rare. As of Feb. 11 there were 549 cases in that age group, 1.2% of the total, China CDC found. Only one had died.

In contrast, roughly one out of a thousand cases of the measles are fatal in children.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.


Yeah. Once my parents hit 60 I stopped loving them. It just happens sometimes.

/off to go cough on doorknobs
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: If these kids survive, I hope they grow up to put this brain-dead arsehole into the sh*ttiest most infested rest home imaginable.


Most people survive the virus. Even most old people, and virtually all kids.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's still plenty of room for him in here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have not heard much from the anti-vax crowd lately
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.


Sarcasm noted. But you're thinking too small.

Don't forget those pesky diabetics, selfish cancer patients, assholes with high blood pressure, annoying kids with leukemia, etc. We can cull them, too, if we're smart. We could end up with a world of people just like you, and wouldn't that be a treat?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like unfit parent signalling to let CPS know to pick up the kids.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, so let's actually read all the way through the thing and see why he is making this point:

(a) He is a cardiologist. Not an infectious disease specialist or an epidemiologist, has had medical training, but is a specialist in something completely unrelated. Nonetheless he isn't, or shouldn't be, a complete rando moron like the windowlickers at the Ohio protest.

(b) Is it valid to say we can't get a vaccine or testing anytime soon? Or even widely available PPE? If it is true, what *exactly* is the plan for getting out of lockdown? What would change between now and, say, August? There is obviously a noticeable number of people who are starting to crack already and it's only been a month for much of the country. Are we going to be able to keep doing this for a year? I'm not going to ask where the money is going to come from, because the federal government can make as much money as it needs to, but where are the psychotherapists going to come from?

(c) It's not like he's presenting some completely new off the wall idea. You can't get herd immunity if the herd never gets exposed. So are we all just supposed to keep walking around like there are zombies in our midst, afraid of everyone? How tenable is that?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't there a theory that one of the early Mesoamerican societies basically killed itself by sacrificing all their children to the gods in a time of plague, all but guaranteeing the destruction of their civilization?

Neato. We're gonna be doing that again I guess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.


Just curious, what's your stand on abortion?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.


Why would you can a bunch of boomers?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did a GIS on this guy, if it's the same one that popped up he's supposedly a cardiologist in Cincinnati.

Which goes to show that MDs can be morons too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have not heard much from the anti-vax crowd lately


I hear they're out protesting against not being infected with COVID-19.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: FLMountainMan: I want to spend the next year of my life in crushing poverty and isolation in hopes of a vaccine that may never come so we can a bunch of boomers can live a few more years, and you should too.

Just curious, what's your stand on abortion?


Necessary evil.  Not down with allowing it any later than we do now, though.
 
craiguyver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Maybe a field trip to the morgue would set them straight.



A trip to the morgue won't help being an anti-science, selfish a-hole.

So... probably not.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Did a GIS on this guy, if it's the same one that popped up he's supposedly a cardiologist in Cincinnati.

Which goes to show that MDs can be morons too.


^ This right here.

Do you know what they call the doctor that graduates last in his class?

"Doctor".
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The Chinese data was similar.


Stopped reading right farking there.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bobobolinskii: Did a GIS on this guy, if it's the same one that popped up he's supposedly a cardiologist in Cincinnati.

Which goes to show that MDs can be morons too.

^ This right here.

Do you know what they call the doctor that graduates last in his class?

"Doctor".


Ya, skimmed his op-ed, stopped counting at the third logical inconsistency.

Hope he's a better doctor than he is a writer :/
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have not heard much from the anti-vax crowd lately


Skipping Trump's press conferences too?  Can't blame you.

/man, some of his tweets aged poorly
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PunGent: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have not heard much from the anti-vax crowd lately

Skipping Trump's press conferences too?  Can't blame you.

/man, some of his tweets aged poorly


Is there a Trump tweet that has aged well?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pdieten:
(c) It's not like he's presenting some completely new off the wall idea. You can't get herd immunity if the herd never gets exposed. So are we all just supposed to keep walking around like there are zombies in our midst, afraid of everyone? How tenable is that?

Despite "everyone's" best intentions, we are still getting enough infections with complications to make the health system start cracking at the seams.  A bunch of whackadoodles starting to intentionally infect one another could easily become the straw that breaks the camels back.
Regardless of the intention, there simply is no extra capacity do deal with surges, no matter how much they might claim they are only doing it to promote herd immunity.

Some WILL die of this, but I guess it's worth it so we don't have to inconvenience anyone by telling them to do their part and stay the fark home.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pdieten: Well, so let's actually read all the way through the thing and see why he is making this point:

(a) He is a cardiologist. Not an infectious disease specialist or an epidemiologist, has had medical training, but is a specialist in something completely unrelated. Nonetheless he isn't, or shouldn't be, a complete rando moron like the windowlickers at the Ohio protest.

(b) Is it valid to say we can't get a vaccine or testing anytime soon? Or even widely available PPE? If it is true, what *exactly* is the plan for getting out of lockdown? What would change between now and, say, August? There is obviously a noticeable number of people who are starting to crack already and it's only been a month for much of the country. Are we going to be able to keep doing this for a year? I'm not going to ask where the money is going to come from, because the federal government can make as much money as it needs to, but where are the psychotherapists going to come from?

(c) It's not like he's presenting some completely new off the wall idea. You can't get herd immunity if the herd never gets exposed. So are we all just supposed to keep walking around like there are zombies in our midst, afraid of everyone? How tenable is that?


No. You're not supposed to "keep walking around" at all, goddamn it. That's the farking point.

Stay. The. Fark. Home.

The longer you can follow this single farking simple instruction, the more time you buy for people who actually know what the fark they're doing to develop effective treatments, identify antibodies, and develop a vaccine.

Why is it so goddamned hard for people to understand this simple farking fact? Why is it that so many of us want to scream "YER NOT TEH BOSS 'A ME!" and sicken & kill others out of sheer pig-headedness, spite, or self-centered stupidity?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PunGent: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have not heard much from the anti-vax crowd lately

Skipping Trump's press conferences too?  Can't blame you.

/man, some of his tweets aged poorly


Just like anti-vaxxers' kids.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
