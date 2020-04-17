 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Curbed)   Swallowing their pride, San Francisco announces they will be a little less spectacular this June   (sf.curbed.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, San Francisco, San Francisco Pride, departments of City Hall, lieu of the annual celebration, celebration take place, San Francisco LGBTQ Pride Parade, Pride organizations, SF Pride  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 6:10 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes, we are all greatly disappointed at Pride being cancelled this year, especially after last year's debacle with BART only running 2 lines on that weekend due to track maintenance on the blue line and not allowing the system to be open to all 5 lines FOR ONE OF THE BUSIEST DAYS OF THE YEAR.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just canceled our big music festival in July. I am sad.
On the other hand, they're always begging for money--it's free--so maybe this will help out.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But us closeted selves want to watch!!

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fabulous.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, at least the horses won't be frightened this year.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
hopefully the Folsom St. Leather Fair will still go on in Sept
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.