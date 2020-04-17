 Skip to content
(UPI)   Mushroom sales up 18 percent, as pandemic reveals America's affinity for things that are kept in the dark and constantly fed shiat   (upi.com)
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Added bonus, if you keep them in a paper bag in the fridge, they slowly desicate, and once completely dried out, keep basically forever.

It takes a little work to rehydrate them, and its not quite as tasty, but the little buggers dont go bad.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, Fox News
 
Langston [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just bought the last ones at my local grocer for my Sunday gravy, and was noticing people have been plundering them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm always down for a 1UP
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Langston: [Fark user image 540x540]


Somebody has been buying the "special" ;shrooms.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Langston: [Fark user image 540x540]


cache.desktopnexus.com


OOOOOOOOOOOOOO.....
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Langston: [Fark user image 540x540]

Somebody has been buying the "special" 'shrooms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shiat and piss are sources of ammonia. Grassed are made up of silica and nutrients which are tightly bound together. Ammonia from urine and/or fecal matter breaks down the bonds in grasses between silica and nutrients, making those nutrients available for consumption by other organisms such as mushroom producing mycelium.

/read a few books
//never did buy a spore kit
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: I'm always down for a 1UP


Fark user image
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
gross
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marinate a big portobello cap, grill it and put it on a burger.  Gottam delicious.
Prepare for increased social distancing because you will have unbelievably bad gas afterwards.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
mushrooms are one of the best sources of umami
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Marinate a big portobello cap, grill it and put it on a burger.  Gottam delicious.
Prepare for increased social distancing because you will have unbelievably bad gas afterwards.


Oh hell no!!! Keep those damn things the hell away from my hamburgers!!!!
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Marshmallow Jones: Marinate a big portobello cap, grill it and put it on a burger.  Gottam delicious.
Prepare for increased social distancing because you will have unbelievably bad gas afterwards.

Oh hell no!!! Keep those damn things the hell away from my hamburgers!!!!


You can still buy beef?  Lucky you.

The only thing my grocery store has right now is pork.  Any chicken on sale is sold out in 5 minute, and there is a strict limit of one chicken product per customer.

Mushroom burgers... aren't bad.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are many medicinal mushrooms that are great for your immune system. Mushrooms like:  Red Reshi, Lion's Mane, Agarikon, Chaga, Cordecept, Amadou, Maitake, Turkey Tails, Oyster and others.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: ClavellBCMI: Marshmallow Jones: Marinate a big portobello cap, grill it and put it on a burger.  Gottam delicious.
Prepare for increased social distancing because you will have unbelievably bad gas afterwards.

Oh hell no!!! Keep those damn things the hell away from my hamburgers!!!!

You can still buy beef?  Lucky you.

The only thing my grocery store has right now is pork.  Any chicken on sale is sold out in 5 minute, and there is a strict limit of one chicken product per customer.

Mushroom burgers... aren't bad.


The grocery store I go to usually has some beef.. with a limit of 2 of any particular package size/type (before they did so people would grab every package of ground beef, roast, and steak they could get their grubby hands on as soon as it was stocked, regardless of if they actually had the space to store it).
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I still don't quite understood the benefits of eating mushrooms. I eat them almost daily, but looking up their nutritional value, it seems like there are only trace amounts of vitamins, minerals, etc. Maybe I'm looking at the wrong sources.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eating this mushroom is on my bucket list:
Chicken of the woods mushroom "Laetiporus Sulphureus"
Youtube 8qG0DRmAv9M
 
