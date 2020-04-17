 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Not news: Because of COVID-19, U.S. Supreme Court modifies Rule 33.1. Fark: Briefs can now be submitted on 8½ x 11 inch paper   (reason.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE LIVING WILL ENVY THE DEAD!
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're getting awfully close to Rule 34.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah, well, that's just like, your opinion.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still hate legal page size.  Tabloid FTW!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the most fun moments of my life was seeing a brief get rejected from a state court because it didn't have blue sheets separating the different sections.  It had green sheets.  Which violated the rules.  400 dollars and an emergency printing later, we got it in in time.

/those rules are mostly gone
//mostly
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is with the attempted hijacking my browser man??????????
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great!  Now let me grab my crayons and start submitting stuff.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY GOD. CATS AND DOGS WILL BE LIVING TOGETHER NEXT. HOMOSEXUALS WILL BE RAISING CHILDREN! THE DEMOCRATS WILL NOMINATE SOMEONE WHO ISNT A DEMENTIA-ADDLED SEXUAL PREDATOR!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Reason still has their finger on the pulse of the real problems in America.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one of those weird ones, printer paper shortage? From everyone working at home?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, that makes it TOO easy.

I say, make them submit their briefs or whatever in A4, or some totally oddball paper size.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a dumb rule. Except without overly specific requirements like this, you'll eventually encounter some asshole who deliberately tries to make things difficult.

For example, submitting disputes in writing to credit reporting agencies.
+ Handwritten
+ In green ink
+ On green paper
+ Steno size
+ Torn from spiral notebook

Word was, you want to force manual, human handling. It worked. I was also right, but there are plenty of stories about that having little bearing on the process.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Nah, that makes it TOO easy.

I say, make them submit their briefs or whatever in A4, or some totally oddball paper size.


Here's the rule they're suspending. Just a taste:

(c) Every booklet-format document shall be produced on paper that is opaque, unglazed, 6 1/8 by 9 1/4 inches in size, and not less than 60 pounds in weight, and shall have margins of at least three fourths of an inch on all sides. The text field, including footnotes, should be approximately 4 1/8 by 7 1/8 inches. The document shall be bound firmly in at least two places along the left margin (saddle stitch or perfect binding preferred) so as to permit easy opening, and no part of the text should be obscured by the binding. Spiral, plastic, metal, and string bindings may not be used. Copies of patent documents, except opinions, may be duplicated in such size as is necessary in a separate appendix.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they woke up and smelled the 21st century.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging PC LOAD LETTER to this thread.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the TPS forms?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making briefs out of paper sounds like a recipe for paper cuts on my dangly bits...

/oh, *that* kind of brief...nevermind
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hopefully they kept the saddle stitching.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shaggai: Sounds like they woke up and smelled the 21st century.


20th century.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you can mail your tighty whities to SCOTUS but it has to be on 8½" x11", stapled or glued?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: Making briefs out of paper sounds like a recipe for paper cuts on my dangly bits...

/oh, *that* kind of brief...nevermind


Briefs?  You already quit wearing your hedgie pecker holder?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Eugene Volokh - the asshole who filed a Supreme Court amicus brief arguing that Gamergate Shiatstain Zero should be allowed to loudly ask on the internet if anyone would rid him of the turbulent woman who filed a restraining order.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nah, too much shrinkage.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
but are 8x10 with circles and arrows on the front and a paragraph on the back describing the scene is still acceptable?

/really got nothing
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Freschel: but are 8x10 with circles and arrows on the front and a paragraph on the back describing the scene is still acceptable?

/really got nothing


Love that song.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they'll go all progressive and request documents on A4 paper when the rule is reinstated.
 
Johnson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Decades ago when I was in film school, we had a room that contained a 16mm motion picture film processing machine.  It was about 12 feet long and it was in a Dark Room (with the red lights).  You loaded the exposed stock on one end and out the other end came your 16mm film ready to watch on a projector.

None of the students used it because the cost was too high per reel, and the quality was uneven so we just sent them out to a lab in Memphis TN instead.  So why was this dinosaur here when even Film Students would not use it?  Someone was paying for it.

Then I got asked to stand in for a friend who had a student job filming football practices.
Pretty easy, you show up with the 16mm camera, set up in the stands, point at the field.  Film only when they had a play, change the rolls if they needed.  At the end I took the exposed film rolls back to....the Film Department, where they directed me to that 16mm Film Processing room.  I handed them over to the guy that ran that big 16mm Film Processor.

NOW I knew who was paying to keep this thing alive!  The Athletic Department!

At the next Football practice filming, I asked the Coach why they kept using FILM when they could just use Video Cameras and Video Tape.

"BECAUSE THE RULES SAY EVERY PRACTICE MUST BE FILMED!"  he barked back at me.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Johnson: Decades ago when I was in film school, we had a room that contained a 16mm motion picture film processing machine.  It was about 12 feet long and it was in a Dark Room (with the red lights).  You loaded the exposed stock on one end and out the other end came your 16mm film ready to watch on a projector.

None of the students used it because the cost was too high per reel, and the quality was uneven so we just sent them out to a lab in Memphis TN instead.  So why was this dinosaur here when even Film Students would not use it?  Someone was paying for it.

Then I got asked to stand in for a friend who had a student job filming football practices.
Pretty easy, you show up with the 16mm camera, set up in the stands, point at the field.  Film only when they had a play, change the rolls if they needed.  At the end I took the exposed film rolls back to....the Film Department, where they directed me to that 16mm Film Processing room.  I handed them over to the guy that ran that big 16mm Film Processor.

NOW I knew who was paying to keep this thing alive!  The Athletic Department!

At the next Football practice filming, I asked the Coach why they kept using FILM when they could just use Video Cameras and Video Tape.

"BECAUSE THE RULES SAY EVERY PRACTICE MUST BE FILMED!"  he barked back at me.


That's a man with such a blind devotion to the literal rules that he is to be admired.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Johnson: Decades ago when I was in film school, we had a room that contained a 16mm motion picture film processing machine.  It was about 12 feet long and it was in a Dark Room (with the red lights).  You loaded the exposed stock on one end and out the other end came your 16mm film ready to watch on a projector.

None of the students used it because the cost was too high per reel, and the quality was uneven so we just sent them out to a lab in Memphis TN instead.  So why was this dinosaur here when even Film Students would not use it?  Someone was paying for it.

Then I got asked to stand in for a friend who had a student job filming football practices.
Pretty easy, you show up with the 16mm camera, set up in the stands, point at the field.  Film only when they had a play, change the rolls if they needed.  At the end I took the exposed film rolls back to....the Film Department, where they directed me to that 16mm Film Processing room.  I handed them over to the guy that ran that big 16mm Film Processor.

NOW I knew who was paying to keep this thing alive!  The Athletic Department!

At the next Football practice filming, I asked the Coach why they kept using FILM when they could just use Video Cameras and Video Tape.

"BECAUSE THE RULES SAY EVERY PRACTICE MUST BE FILMED!"  he barked back at me.


And everybody knows how big the Athletic Departments budget is.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Byron Adams says WTF?
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: But what about the TPS forms?


You didn't get the memo?
 
