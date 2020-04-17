 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Aaaaaannnnnnd...here come the hydroxycholroquine lawsuits   (nbcnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Heart, Cardiac arrest, drug cocktail, Lee Levitt, Heart disease, Lynn Donawald, drugs President Donald Trump, American Heart Association  
•       •       •

1392 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 10:49 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandoz. They made the LSD back in the day.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aaaannndd?
Did the doctors and pharmaceutical company speak up or just go with it and sell the new hot product with a predictable deadly result?
Did any regulatory authority do anything?
Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.


You left out "indiscriminate violence" and "bludgeoning my alleged enemies with the rubber chicken".
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.


Sad thing is, they are rarely preventative measures.  Usually you have to wait until the damage is done before you can file anything.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thus answering the question: "What do you got to lose?"
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.


It was prescribed by a doctor. That's as far as it'll go. And, yes, it was their fault. They're not supposed to prescribe drugs based on whatever BS the president is spewing on any given day.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Aaaannndd?
Did the doctors and pharmaceutical company speak up or just go with it and sell the new hot product with a predictable deadly result?
Did any regulatory authority do anything?
Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.


"Lawyers are awesome!" says west la lawyer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game. Anybody who listened to Trump is a damned fool and beyond redemption unless they repent, confess, do penance and are absolved by a qualified officiant of religion or science.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good. The President of the United States told people that an off-label usage of a potentially dangerous drug was "a game-changer," and people are farking dead as a result. Bizarrely, some doctors thought that this was good enough to justify farking prescriptions, without even the most basic of cautions or tests. Lawsuits should be the least of their worries.

Even worse, folks are already lining up, trying to score some of the other experimental drugs & compounds, because folks wanted "hope" instead of "carefully confirmed conclusions."

Fark "hope." I'm happy to wait for results.
 
lectos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game. Anybody who listened to Trump is a damned fool and beyond redemption unless they repent, confess, do penance and are absolved by a qualified officiant of religion or science.


Well, it does inhibit virus replication in the lab.   It doesn't work in practice.   They knew that and still promoted it.  It failed trails in multiple countries....yadda yadda even a gun can kill a virus in a petri dish.  It is believing the hypothesis but not the results.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

It was prescribed by a doctor. That's as far as it'll go. And, yes, it was their fault. They're not supposed to prescribe drugs based on whatever BS the president is spewing on any given day.


This, obviously. The doctor who prescribed a largely untested, experimental, and dangerous combination of medications to someone without even confirming that the patient had COVID-19 in the first farking place needs to be, at a minimum, stripped of their ability to do something that stupid in the future.

But, yeah - suing POTUS for this case is unlikely to succeed, because it's the moronic medical professional who should've let more than two goddamned neurons fire in series. POTUS is an idiot - it's almost a given at this point - but an accredited, trained doctor shouldn't be.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game. Anybody who listened to Trump is a damned fool and beyond redemption unless they repent, confess, do penance and are absolved by a qualified officiant of religion or science.


That was my first thought as well, but I bet the antibiotic was for other symptoms.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This will become the McDonalds Coffee Lawsuit for our era.

A lawsuit that was valid but will be much maligned and manipulated to public opinion in the Media.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: west.la.lawyer: Aaaannndd?
Did the doctors and pharmaceutical company speak up or just go with it and sell the new hot product with a predictable deadly result?
Did any regulatory authority do anything?
Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.

"Lawyers are awesome!" says west la lawyer.


I did not say lawyers are awesome.
To know them is not to love them, believe you me.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.


Class action lawsuit against China would be more awesome.
 
madgonad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LL316: brantgoose: Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game. Anybody who listened to Trump is a damned fool and beyond redemption unless they repent, confess, do penance and are absolved by a qualified officiant of religion or science.

That was my first thought as well, but I bet the antibiotic was for other symptoms.


The antibiotic is for secondary infections.

It is not uncommon for one illness to wreck the body's defenses and let a common bacteria start causing problems.
 
AeAe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prescribing a potentially fatal drug cocktail that hasn't been shown to cure the disease and the patient died from it? Sounds like at least involuntary manslaughter.
Sue that POS into poverty then slap a manslaughter charge on him.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would imagine that if you got it without a prescription somehow ('borrowed' it from your neighbor with Lupus, etc) then the manufacturers would have to be completely off the hook.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seemed like there was some efficacy hopes with this drug, but the safety and tolerability just isn't there.
I had hopes (for personal reasons), but there seems to be much better options down the pipeline.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lectos: Well, it does inhibit virus replication in the lab.


"So does 1N HCL.  So what?"

/pharm professor who used to ambush grad students in journal club with that.
 
Riche
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The lady was a grown-up. I'm OK with the doc giving her the script, IF she was made fully aware of the risks.

Proving something like that is iffy. To do it in a honest way, there needs to be something more than a signature at the bottom of a paper full of dense legalese.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game.


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC5733787/pdf/40265_2017_Article_​830.pdf

Direct efficacy aside, combo antibiotics are a frequent proscription for any pneumonia, because opportunistic infections will kill you as readily as direct infections.
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.


Class action for one person? Lol
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

Class action lawsuit against China would be more awesome.


Yeah, but there's proportional liability, where your damages are reduced by the degree of your own culpability - so Donnie would probably end up owing Pooh money.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Which is more dangerous, the China Virus, or the Trump Drugs?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't believe a team of bloviating morons with no medical training missed the mark on this.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This will become the McDonalds Coffee Lawsuit for our era.

A lawsuit that was valid but will be much maligned and manipulated to public opinion in the Media.


The injuries were valid; the lawsuit was not.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: west.la.lawyer: Aaaannndd?
Did the doctors and pharmaceutical company speak up or just go with it and sell the new hot product with a predictable deadly result?
Did any regulatory authority do anything?
Lawyers and lawsuits are the only deterrent to this kind of murderous greed and regulatory failure.

"Lawyers are awesome!" says west la lawyer.


Doctors are awesome too
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yawn..... Poor snowflakes their mom died.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

joker420: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

Class action for one person? Lol


See the "s" at the end of the headline? That indicates a plural, suggesting that there will be more than one.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AeAe: Prescribing a potentially fatal drug cocktail that hasn't been shown to cure the disease and the patient died from it? Sounds like at least involuntary manslaughter.


Then anyone who has ever been treated for HIV/AIDs was involuntarily slaughtered.
 
Riche
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: LL316: brantgoose: Any doctor who prescribed an antibiotic for a viral illness is fair game. Anybody who listened to Trump is a damned fool and beyond redemption unless they repent, confess, do penance and are absolved by a qualified officiant of religion or science.

That was my first thought as well, but I bet the antibiotic was for other symptoms.

The antibiotic is for secondary infections.

It is not uncommon for one illness to wreck the body's defenses and let a common bacteria start causing problems.


Me too. I'm usually given antibiotics when I have a bad cold, and the docs say it's to protect me from opportunistic infections.
 
undernova
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

It was prescribed by a doctor. That's as far as it'll go. And, yes, it was their fault. They're not supposed to prescribe drugs based on whatever BS the president is spewing on any given day.


A great reminder that some docs are dumb as fark, and you have to be smart enough to figure out the dumb from the rest.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: "Levitt acknowledged that the family does not know that the drug caused Ligia's death. The family has not received a death certificate."

But yes... let's jump to conclusions.  click bait for the click bait God.  Too many knee-jerk reactions here on Orange Man Good/Bad. NBC thanks you for your viewing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Paling of the Plains is wasting SD taxpayer money on a study. I'm sure those results will be positive so as to make the POTUS look smart. And then SD taxpayers can pay the costs of the suit against Noem for the snake oil.
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

It was prescribed by a doctor. That's as far as it'll go. And, yes, it was their fault. They're not supposed to prescribe drugs based on whatever BS the president is spewing on any given day.


You do realize that this drug has been around for decades, right?
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just to bad they can't nail Donny too.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: Too many knee-jerk reactions here on Orange Man Good/Bad. NBC thanks you for your viewing.


In the spectrum of Trump indignities, this is a step up from mocking the disabled reporter.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kubo: joker420: Kubo: Class-action lawsuit against POTUS? That would be awesome.

Class action for one person? Lol

See the "s" at the end of the headline? That indicates a plural, suggesting that there will be more than one.


There are times to RTFA and this is one of them.

This is why we have kept saying you can't go testing willy nilly because Trump says this medication is great. This doctor needs to lose his license at a minimum. He's an obvious quack with no regard for his patients.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.