(Christian Broadcasting Network)   Old and Busted: Eating your placenta could help you recover from labor. New hotness: Donating your placenta could help you recover from COVID-19   (www1.cbn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's not kosher!

/or is it?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not eating any polenta no matter what you give me.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but only if the meal is spiced with chloroquine, remdesivir and eye of newt.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aw crap.  Where did I put that placenta?  I know I saw it last year when I was putting away Christmas ornaments.  I meant to file it away properly but, you know, holidays are busy.  "HONEY, HAVE YOU SEEN MY OLD PLACENTA ANYWHERE?"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You know, Josh, in primitive societies, after they sever the umbilical cord, they eat the placenta in a ritualistic ceremony. Want a bite?"
-Tapeheads
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more than a bit skeptical of claims that a novel unapproved and untested stem cell treatment is a miracle cure for viral multiple organ failure patients.

Once again, "Compassionate care" reveals itself to mean, "pay us for quack medicine".

https://forbetterscience.com/2020/04/​1​6/stem-cells-to-cure-covid-19-because-​why-not/
 
