 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Pope Francis calls whiskey 'the real holy water' as a 'good-spirited joke. Vatican throws real holy water at him, censors him   (dailydot.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Scotch whisky, Vatican City, Whisky, Pope Francis, Rome, Bishop, Pope John Paul II, Distillation  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 12:17 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who at the Vatican dares to censor the Pope?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy gets it.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since it is the water of life to the Irish, why wouldn't it be holy?
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Well, since it is the water of life to the Irish, why wouldn't it be holy?


Specifically uisce beatha, pronounced "ishke ba-ha" (more or less), hence "whiskey."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then he called chicken wings the body of Christ.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ex-Cathedra!
 
shaggai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your move, Grotto at Lourdes and Massah & Meribah.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Who at the Vatican dares to censor the Pope?


The Catholic bureaucracy HATES the current Pope. He's way too liberal for them. He thinks the Church should help the poor and sick and all that lame crap that hippie Jesus talked about.

Seriously. Read about it. They want him gone. It's amusing to see them try to justify it without looking like complete hypocrites.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I were the Pope, in response, I would issue a decree that all Holy Water henceforth shall be made from high - proof whiskey.
He could even say he's doing it to prevent the spread of germs.
/Spectacles, Testicles, Watch, Wallet
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Humor is a sin.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd love to get drunk with this dude
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I were Pope, I would make Cheez-Its the official Eucharist wafer. You can bet your ass they'd be called Jeez-Its.
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's funny when jokes are true
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about tequila.. I'd go to church for tequila
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: What's his Fark handle?


We have several popes.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inner ted: What about tequila.. I'd go to church for tequila


My church just serves red wine.  No variety.  (  ._.)
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.